Here’ s Is Everything You Know So Far About The Blacklist season 8

The Blacklist is an American evil thriller TV series that launched on NBC on September 23, 2013. The show reflects Raymond “Red” Reddington, a retired U.S. Navy officer who became a high-profile criminal, who willingly quits to the FBI after escaping arrest for decades. He tells the FBI that he has a record of the most critical criminals in the world that he has collected over the years and is ready to inform on their services in exchange for protection from the government. However, he emphasizes on working exclusively with a rookie FBI profiler by the title of Elizabeth Keen.

The Blacklist was revived for Season 8 back in February, before the coronavirus pandemic shut physical production on Season 7 down early. The people who made The Blacklist struggled to put together a half-animated finale that looked crazy but finished the season in a place that set up Season 8. It’s difficult to say when the show will return, but here’s all we do know about The Blacklist Season 8 so far.

Here is what we got from the producers and other members is:

“Congratulations to our amazing producers, cast and crew, all of whom continue to operate on the very top of the game and earn The Blacklist among NBC’s signature collection” -Tracey Pakosta.

The cast for the season includes James Spader as Raymond’Red’ Reddington, Megan Boone, Elizabeth Keen, Diego Klattenhoff, as Donald Ressler. Harry Lennix as Harold Cooper, Hisham Tawfiq as Dembe Zuma, and additionally some other faces are there.

There is no clear news about the plot, but we get from.

the rumors that it can be stated that the new season will soon be full of turns and twists.

“The show has a fantastic history — if you return — of playing fair with the crowd. Reddington could tell the truth, and it might not be the entire truth, but, finally, It’s the truth,” Executive Producer Jon Bokenkamp.

STAY TUNED FOR MORE UPDATES!