Home Hollywood Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Watchmen 2
HollywoodMovies

Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Watchmen 2

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

Watchmen is an American superhero drama television series created for HBO. Damon Lindelof has created the show. The show is in continuation with the 1986 DC Comics series of the same name by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. Karen Wacker and John Blair have produced the show.

The show has been produced for HBO by White Rabbit, Paramount Television, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television. Season 1 of watchmen consisted of 9 episodes.

The show is a sequel to the previously released show. It shows us the events that take place 34 years after the events in its prequel from 1986. The show revolves around racist violence happening in Oklahoma in 2019. The police have to conceal their identities and go undercover when a white supremacist group takes up arms against them.

Also Read:   Suicide Squad 2 Cast & Director Confirmed For DC FanDome Event

The show is a must-watch for superhero drama lovers. Watchmen 1 was released on October 20, 2019, and premiered till December 15, 2019. It consisted of a total of 9 episodes.

Also Read:   Bad Boys For Life: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Watchmen 2 release date

After the completion of season 1 of the show, the creator left the series, stating that he has completed the story he had in his mind for season 1. After this step, HBO confirmed that they do not have any further plans to revive the show for another season. If Lindelof returns, the show might come back for another season.

But this doesn’t seem to be the case right now. No such confirmation regarding the return of the showrunner has been made till now. We will have to wait till the time any such confirmation is made regarding the performance of Lindelof.

Also Read:   Alita Battle Angel 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Latest Updates!!!

For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to other DC Comics and Marvel shows, latest movies, and much more.

Till then, stay safe, stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

Fuller house season 5: Netflix Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update

Netflix Aryan Singh -
Fuller House is an American sitcom that is broadcasted as a Netflix original series. Jeff Franklin has created the show. The show Fuller House...
Read more

Jupiter’s Moon Europa: Scientists Say Alien Life May Live

Entertainment Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Jupiter's moon Europa Could have the conditions necessary to support life, a new study claims. The interior of the planet is thought to be...
Read more

Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Watchmen 2

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
Watchmen is an American superhero drama television series created for HBO. Damon Lindelof has created the show. The show is in continuation with the...
Read more

Asymptomatic Coronavirus Carriers Can Shed The Virus, Study Says

Corona Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Coronavirus symptoms Don't Have to be present for a person to be Infectious. Asymptomatic Coronavirus carriers can shed the virus, which means that they...
Read more

Bad Boys For Life: Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Hollywood Aryan Singh -
Bad Boys 3, officially known as Bad Boys for Life, is an American comedy action drama movie written by Chris Bremner, Peter Craig, and...
Read more

Greys Anatomy Season 17 Release Date, Cast, & All You Need To Know.

TV Series Kavin -
Grey's Anatomy is an American medical drama television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the television entertainment industry...
Read more

Made In Heaven Season 2 Release Date, Cast, & All You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Kavin -
Made In Heaven is an Indian drama web television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the entertainment industry...
Read more

Warrior Nun Season 1 Episode 1 Release Date, Cast, & All You Need To Know

Netflix Kavin -
Warrior Nun is an American fantasy drama web television series. The first season of the series came back in May 2019. the development has...
Read more

Overlord Season 4: Check Out The Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

TV Series Sunidhi -
Anime fanatics have been impatiently waiting for ‘Overlord Season 4’ ever seeing that season 3 ended. The collection has racked up tons of appreciation...
Read more

Zealandia Is a Huge Underwater Landmass Beneath Present-Day New Zealand

Top Stories Saurabh Jha 'AZAD' -
Scientists studying the lost continent of Zealandia have generated a series of detailed maps that show the continent sitting under the sea surface. Zealandia is...
Read more
© World Top Trend