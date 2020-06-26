Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Watchmen 2

- Advertisement -

Watchmen is an American superhero drama television series created for HBO. Damon Lindelof has created the show. The show is in continuation with the 1986 DC Comics series of the same name by Alan Moore and Dave Gibbons. Karen Wacker and John Blair have produced the show.

The show has been produced for HBO by White Rabbit, Paramount Television, DC Entertainment, and Warner Bros. Television. Season 1 of watchmen consisted of 9 episodes.

The show is a sequel to the previously released show. It shows us the events that take place 34 years after the events in its prequel from 1986. The show revolves around racist violence happening in Oklahoma in 2019. The police have to conceal their identities and go undercover when a white supremacist group takes up arms against them.

The show is a must-watch for superhero drama lovers. Watchmen 1 was released on October 20, 2019, and premiered till December 15, 2019. It consisted of a total of 9 episodes.

Watchmen 2 release date

After the completion of season 1 of the show, the creator left the series, stating that he has completed the story he had in his mind for season 1. After this step, HBO confirmed that they do not have any further plans to revive the show for another season. If Lindelof returns, the show might come back for another season.

But this doesn’t seem to be the case right now. No such confirmation regarding the return of the showrunner has been made till now. We will have to wait till the time any such confirmation is made regarding the performance of Lindelof.

