Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Dark Crystal: age of resistance season 2

By- Shubh Bohra
After an outstanding first season, the dark crystal: age of resistance has Influence the critics very much. Fans are waiting for next season and expect to see in 2020.

The writing company did an unexpected job of entwining the story. The Dark Crystal: age of resistance was in development for a beyond belief amount of time.

Season 1 has 10 episodes. The average running time is 93 minutes. The dark crystal was released on December 17, 1982, in 858 theaters. On August 30, Netflix released this series.

Season 1 was able to get a 95% rating on rotten tomatoes. This series was rated as 7.2 on IMDB.

The audience and critics loved the show very much.

The Dark Crystal: age of resistance season2 cast:

Taron Egerton, Anya Taylor-Joy, Nathalie Emmanuel, Shazad Latif, Harris Dickinson, Simon Pegg, Mark Hamill, Jason Isaacs.

What can we anticipate from next season

Despite winning the battle of the stone at wood, the Gefling have not won the war against scissors. Garthim will be the tool that will train the scasis to win the war against Golfing and Steal their soul.

Netflix revealed that the series would come to Netflix in 2021 but the Netflix did not give the exact date

The new season will have new thrills and turns. This season will bring down all curtains.

