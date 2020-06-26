Here Is Everything You Need To Know About Hotel Transylvania 4

- Advertisement -

Hotel Transylvania is an American comedy-movie franchise created by Todd Durham. The movie series is owned by Sony pictures animation. This is a movie franchise that people have both positive and negative reviews.

The first movie in the franchise was released in September 2012 by the name Hotel Transylvania. It was followed by a sequel 3 years later, in September 2015, by the name Hotel Transylvania 2. People have always had mixed reviews about the movie. Critics and fans both have positive and negative things to say about.

A second sequel in the movie series was launched in July 2018 by the name Hotel Transylvania 3: summer vacation. The combined budget for the three movies has been over $ 245 million. All these movies have been a hit on the box office. The combined total collection for the three movies on the box office has been $1.3 billion.

Fans have been patiently waiting for the production company to announce the renewal of the movie franchise. A fourth installment in the movie series is currently in production.

Hotel Transylvania 4 release date

The series has been renewed for another movie. The third sequel in the movie franchise was renewed in February 2019. the release date for the same has also been announced. The movie is set to be released on August 6, 2021.

However, the production for the movie might have been halted for some time due to the ongoing pandemic COVID-19 all across the globe. The name of the fourth installment in the movie series is Hotel Transylvania 4: Under New Management.

The movie series has been quite popular amongst the fans. Till now, 3 novels have been published in this movie franchise. Not only this, but 2 short films have also been produced over this movie franchise.

Hotel Transylvania: the series

A television series by the same name has also been produced and is being aired on Disney channel. The TV series was launched in 2017.

Hotel Transylvania 4 cast

Unfortunately, the cast for the movie has not yet been announced. However, we expect the previous cast to return back for the new installment in the movie franchise as well.

Till then, stay safe, stay updated.