Here Is Everything You Know You Know So Far About Fleabag season 3

Fleabag is cleansing up at tonight’s Emmy Awards, taking home an armful of prizes including (so far) Best Writing and Best Actress in a Comedy Series for the incomparable Phoebe Waller-Bridge. As everybody who is had the pride will know, the simplest disadvantage to bingeing all of Fleabag is the heartbreaking moment when you hit the six-hour mark and realize it’s over.

In function British fashion, the show’s seasons are quick and sweet at simply six half-hour episodes apiece and know exactly how to go away you wanting extra.

So will there ever be greater Fleabag?

According to Waller-Bridge, it is no longer likely. Even before Season 2 premiered, Waller-Bridge instructed journalists at the Television Critics Association press tour in February that she had no plans to hold the display—at the same time as acknowledging that she had stated the equal element earlier than. So at the same time, as she sounded quite resolute about her decision now not to return for Season 3, she left the door slightly open: “I may be surprised once more. I don’t know.”

More recently, Waller-Bridge instructed The Hollywood Reporter that while she still feels like Fleabag is “finished … I do have a fantasy of bringing her back while I’m, like, 45 or 50. She went on the biggest journey over the last two seasons, and she began as a person who sort of hated herself and ended up as someone believing that she should love again and forgive herself. I ought to appreciate that arc and allow her to cross and stay for a bit.” The THR profile also stated that at the latest screening, Waller-Bridge had shown once again—to a groaning audience—that she turned into completed with the display. “I’d as an alternative that than the other manner around. ‘End it! Please, send it!’ she said. “No, I love that sound that humans make. But I can surely say that became it … The motives to give up never felt as guttural as they do now. I’m a massive follower of the old gut.”