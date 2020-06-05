Home TV Series Amazon Prime Here Is Everything You Know So Far About The Grand Tour Season...
Here Is Everything You Know So Far About The Grand Tour Season 4

By- Aryan Singh
The British motoring TV series ‘The Grand Tour’ has been an all-time favourite for people who love adventures, especially cars. The series is created by Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, James May and Andy Wilman. The show has been produced exclusively for Amazon Prime Video. It premiered on Amazon Prime for the first time on November 18, 2016. The original contract with Amazon was of 36 episodes over 3 years. The programme was conceived with the departure of all 4 protagonists from the BBC TV series Top Gear.

The production company for the show from Season 1 to Season 3 was W. Chump & Sons. It was changed to Expectation Entertainment for Season 4 of the show. The executive producer of the show also announced in July 2019 that they had extended their contract with Amazon for a period of 2 more years indirectly confirming that the show has been renewed for 2 more series. A game was also released in January 2019, based on the programme and was named THE GRAND TOUR GAME.

Season 4 Release Date

It was announced by Amazon on December 13, 2018, that the show has been renewed for 4th series. The series was released in December 2019 with a special subtitled ‘Seamen’. 2 episodes for the season 4 have been released till now. However, fans might have to wait for the release of further episodes due to the pandemic COVID-19. However, there has been no announcement made for the same.

Till the time episode 3 of the show gets released, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates, related to TV shows, the latest upcoming movie and many more.

  • Stay safe, stay updated.
