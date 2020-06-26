Having Sex During The Coronavirus Pandemic Is Simple, Wear A Face Mask

- Advertisement -

The only suggestion you should remember for having sex throughout the coronavirus pandemic is easy: Wear a face mask.

Face masks do not provide complete protection, but they can significantly decrease the risk of COVID-19 transmission and protect both partners.

The risk of transmission remains high in various areas that have started reopening, including many US states that recorded new COVID-19 cases in the past couple of days.

It is officially summer, as we’d expected, but the novel coronavirus didn’t scare off.

It’s just more proof that COVID-19 is not just like the flu.

The virus is attacking us than previously, if anything. The infection rate has been surging, and the virus needed only eight weeks to infect another million individuals.

Cases continue to grow in a variety of areas, the US, with Brazil, and India responsible for nearly 100,000 daily cases between them. The following communities began reopening, including many US states where the number of infections has skyrocketed. Some of the new spots lately emerged.

Practicing social using hand sanitizer such as Purell, washing your hands frequently, and distancing as much as possible, and wearing face masks may be life-savers while you’re out and about even when you’re exposed to the virus. In fact, with every state in America currently reopening to a level, now is an excellent time to remind you that it is a good idea. And no, this is not a joke.

The novel coronavirus has transmitted that end up in the air from coughing, sneezing, singing, crying, or perhaps just speaking.

These droplets, wind up on your airways and or even the aerosols they create, can linger in the air. They attach themselves and can also travel to the airways.

That's where the virus starts copying, and there is no telling what sort of COVID-19 experience you're going to wind up with. If you are lucky, it may be mild, but you can still infect others. And it may be severe or if you're older or mainly if you have other medical conditions.

Preventing those droplets while getting sex is a must for both partners if you're unsure whether either of you is infected. This is not the first time we've talked during coronavirus' age. We know, so that is not a threat, even when traces of it were found in semen, the virus can't be transmitted sexually.

New York City officials came up with guidelines for sex counseling abstinence during the town’s massive outbreak and explaining the risks in fantastic detail.

Then we saw English lawmakers banning indoor actions involving more than one person, a provision that prohibited gender to the coronavirus in reaction.

Then came research that advised healthcare professionals to notify patients regarding the COVID-19 risks. The study said that risk increases for sexual encounters outside of motivating folks to wear face masks and not kiss each other. The newspaper also noted that people should avoid acts which include transmission of bodily fluids, and shower before and after the law.

With COVID-19 instances soaring in several states where people have started resuming life, many of them are currently dismissing the precautions that can prevent the spread of the illness. It's more important than ever to be aware of the chance of transmission during sex. Wearing a face mask might seem absurd or perhaps ridiculous, but it could reduce the risk of contracting the disease and help safeguard your loved ones.