Hanna Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

Among the thriller reveals of 2019 has to be Hanna. The series was the talk of this town when it was released. Hanna Season one is available on amazon prime. The show was previewed in the 2019 Super Bowl, which gained fame. And affirmed the season of the series. The show premiered in March 2019. The series also won high evaluations and even got a great deal of appreciation. The show is based on a film Hanna that premiered in 2011. Season one has a total of eight episodes.

Possible Story Of Season 2!!

Season 2 will probably focus on Hanna’s new’sisters’ and their development as scholars inside the program. They have had entirely dissimilar upbringings, so their evolution should make an interesting watch, despite sharing abilities with Hanna.

The cast of Season 2:

Esme Creed-Miles as Hanna, Joel Kinnaman as Erik Heller, Noah Taylor as Dr. Roland Kunek, Andy Nyman as both Jacobs and Mireille Enos as Marissa Wiegler is expected to be back to the series.

The most significant addition to this cast is Dermot Mulroney, who will play a coach for Marissa, who’ll be against Hanna, John Carmichael.

Release date and trailer:

The show is set to premiere on July 3, 2020. Since the majority of the production was done before the pandemic even started, the series will not be delayed due to this pandemic. The fans are ready for some good binge-watching.

There is an official trailer available on YouTube for Season two.