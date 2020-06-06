Hanna seaosn 2: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

- Advertisement -

Amazon released the teaser trailer for the series upcoming eight-episode which is written by David Farr. The first series landed in amazon prime video in the year 2019 in march. The first series of the show made the introduction of the teenagers to the public.

It’s good news for fans of the series! In April 2019, Amazon confirmed a second season would hit its streaming service in 2020.

Hanna is additionally a coming-of-age drama about teen rebellion, as Hanna escaped from her pursuers and was ready to experience life as a traditional teenager in London alongside Sophie, the friend Hanna made while she was on the run in Morocco. Even with all of the international action and turmoil within the 8 episodes of season 1, there’s even more story for Hanna season 2 to inform.

Cast: Hanna season 2

The cast of the new season is going to be very amazing.

The cast members include:

Esme Creed-Miles as Hanna.

Mireille Enos as Marissa Wiegler.

Joel Kinnaman as Erik Heller.

Noah Taylor as Dr. Roland Kunek.

The more new characters are also expected to enter the new season. The names of the characters of the full cast have not been released yet by the makers but expected to be released soon.

Plot: Hanna season 2

The plotline of the new season is going to be very amazing.

In equal parts high-concept thriller and coming-of-age drama, HANNA follows the journey of an unprecedented young lady raised within the forest, as she evades the relentless pursuit of an off-book CIA agent and tries to unearth the reality behind who she is.

The show revolves around Hanna, who’s on a course of self-discovery. A wicked bureau is in pursuit of her, Marissa is placed on checking out what’s happening at the ability, and she or he receives that information out of Sawyer.

Season two will pick removed from the finish of year one, where Erik reveals the facts. Citrix could be a CIA program.The official synopsis for season two is: “Following her discovery at the tip of year one, Hanna now understands she isn’t the sole girl with unparalleled skill and elite training.

The Utrax program has generated a complete contingent of trained teenagers whose development goes to achieve the deadly’ second stage’.”

The ending of season one left fans with many questions. The rapid-paced season will answer their questions and leave them amazed.

Release: Hanna season 2

The release of the new season is going to take place in the year 2020 on amazon prime. The trailer for the same has not been released yet. The release might be delayed because of the global pandemic of the coronavirus.

Stay tuned for more updates!