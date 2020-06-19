Home TV Series Amazon Prime ‘Hanna’ Has Returned With Season 2. You Can Check Out The Official...
‘Hanna’ Has Returned With Season 2. You Can Check Out The Official Trailer On Amazon Prime Video

By- Vikash Kumar
American action play Hanna has arrived again with season 2 on Amazon Prime Video that has recently published its official preview. The series will be published on Friday, July 3, in over 200 countries and territories worldwide.

Here’s a sneak peek at the show:-

The second season of Hanna returns one-hour episodes. It follows the journey of an outstanding young girl as she evades the constant pursuit of a sinister government agency, and attempts to unearth the truth behind who she is. After her discovery at the end of Season One, Hanna (Esmé Creed-Miles) currently understands she is not the only young girl with unparalleled skill and elite training. The Utrax program has produced an entire contingent of highly skilled trainees, whose development is about to get to the lethal”second phase.”

After their relocation to The Meadows facility, these trainees locate their restrictions raised and glimpse the potential for a new identity. But this obvious independence will come at a heavy price.

The audacious Hanna in Season Two risks her liberty to save her friend Clara (Yasmin Monet Prince) in the clutches of the Utrax app, currently run by John Carmichael (Dermot Mulroney) and his next in command, Leo Garner (Anthony Welsh).

Hanna finds aid in the unlikely form of her previous nemesis, CIA representative Marissa Wiegler (Mireille Enos), that has to protect herself and Hanna from the ruthless organization she trusted. Nevertheless, as Hanna appears deeper into the elusive world of The Meadows and matches others like himself, such as Sandy (Áine Rose Daly) and Jules (Gianna Kiehl), she begins to question her role in the bigger context of Utrax’s assassin program and finally, where she truly belongs.

Vikash Kumar
Also Read:   Hanna Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot, Here's all you need to know!
