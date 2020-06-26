“Haikyuu!!” Season 4: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

- Advertisement -

Fans are desperately waiting for the second part of the fourth season of one of the most anticipated anime television series, “Haikyuu!!”.

This series is an adaptation of Haruichi Furudate’s Japanese shonen manga series of the same name.

The first season of this series premiered in April 2014 and ended in September 2014. In almost six years, this series has released three seasons, along with the first part of the fourth season.

This series can be considered as a treat to anime lovers who are volleyball lovers as well. It revolves around the volleyball team of Karasuno High School. Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama become part of this team, and this series explores their efforts to gain excellence in volleyball.

This series has received positive responses from both viewers and critics. The execution of the story is done in such a way that it has entertained even those who do not enjoy volleyball or any other sport.

The fourth season of this series was a split- cour. The first part of season 4 premiered in January 2020 and ended in April 2020. Let’s check out the details when we will get the other half of the fourth season.

Release date of the second half of Haikyuu!! To the Top

“Haikyuu!! To the Top” was announced at Jump Festa’19. The fourth season has 25 episodes, and it is a split cour. The first cour had 13 episodes, and it aired from January 10, 2020, to April 3, 2020.

The second cour is supposed to have 12 episodes. It was set to release in July 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been postponed and is likely to release in late 2020, but the makers have not yet officially announced anything about the new release date.

The expected plot of the second half of Haikyuu!! To the Top

The first part of the “Haikyuu!! To the Top” portrays how hard Karasuno High School is trying to win Spring High National Volleyball Championship. On the second day of Nationals, Karasuno High gives severe competition to Inarizaki High. Hinata impressed his competitors with his spectacular jump but could not spike the ball and thus criticized by Kayegama.

In the second part, it is expected that Karasuno High School will be facing more challenges in achieving their goal. There is no need to say that Hinata and Kayegama will again impress the fans with their excellence in volleyball.

The cast of the second half of Haikyuu!! To the Top

No official information regarding the cast of the second half of season 4 has been shared. Fans are likely to hear Ayumu Marase as Hinata and Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama in the Japanese version.

