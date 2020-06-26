Home TV Series "Haikyuu!!'' Season 4: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and...
TV Series

“Haikyuu!!” Season 4: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything else

By- Simran Jaiswal
- Advertisement -

Fans are desperately waiting for the second part of the fourth season of one of the most anticipated anime television series, “Haikyuu!!”.

This series is an adaptation of Haruichi Furudate’s Japanese shonen manga series of the same name.

The first season of this series premiered in April 2014 and ended in September 2014. In almost six years, this series has released three seasons, along with the first part of the fourth season.

This series can be considered as a treat to anime lovers who are volleyball lovers as well. It revolves around the volleyball team of Karasuno High School. Shoyo Hinata and Tobio Kageyama become part of this team, and this series explores their efforts to gain excellence in volleyball.

This series has received positive responses from both viewers and critics. The execution of the story is done in such a way that it has entertained even those who do not enjoy volleyball or any other sport.

The fourth season of this series was a split- cour. The first part of season 4 premiered in January 2020 and ended in April 2020. Let’s check out the details when we will get the other half of the fourth season.

Release date of the second half of Haikyuu!! To the Top

“Haikyuu!! To the Top” was announced at Jump Festa’19. The fourth season has 25 episodes, and it is a split cour. The first cour had 13 episodes, and it aired from January 10, 2020, to April 3, 2020.

The second cour is supposed to have 12 episodes. It was set to release in July 2020. However, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it has been postponed and is likely to release in late 2020, but the makers have not yet officially announced anything about the new release date.

The expected plot of the second half of Haikyuu!! To the Top

The first part of the “Haikyuu!! To the Top” portrays how hard Karasuno High School is trying to win Spring High National Volleyball Championship. On the second day of Nationals, Karasuno High gives severe competition to Inarizaki High. Hinata impressed his competitors with his spectacular jump but could not spike the ball and thus criticized by Kayegama.

In the second part, it is expected that Karasuno High School will be facing more challenges in achieving their goal. There is no need to say that Hinata and Kayegama will again impress the fans with their excellence in volleyball.

The cast of the second half of Haikyuu!! To the Top

No official information regarding the cast of the second half of season 4 has been shared. Fans are likely to hear Ayumu Marase as Hinata and Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama in the Japanese version.

Stay with us for more updates.

Also Read:   Virgin River Season 2: Release Date, Cast, Plot All The Recant Update
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   "Haikyuu!!" Season 4: Check out the recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know
Simran Jaiswal

Must Read

Black Panther 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates

Hollywood Sunidhi -
Black Panther 2 Upgrades: Black Panther not most effectively won three Oscars; however, moreover changed into Marvel Studios' first film to win Academy Awards....
Read more

Derry Girls Season 3 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And More Other Details

Netflix Anand mohan -
Derry Girls is a popular sitcom that is now one of the artworks of comedy. The series was adored by the audience. The series...
Read more

Lost in Space Season 3 : Plot, Release Date, Cast And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
Most sci-fi fans will be aware of the 1965 series, Missing in Space that was based on the famed 19th-century book, The Swiss Family...
Read more

Elite Season 4 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Latest Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Netflix will start the brand new and fourth season for the Elite series! Here are comprehensive details about the release date, cast, plot, for...
Read more

Hilda Season 2: Release date, Cast, Plot And All The Major Update

Netflix Sunidhi -
The British Canadian internet TV series Hilda is coming soon with the second season. The series has prolonged an excellent deal of recognition as...
Read more

Castlevania Season 4 : Release Date, Plot, Cast And Latest Updates!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Castlevania is an anime series streaming on Netflix which concentrates its narrative in the video game that goes by precisely the same name. It...
Read more

The Stranger Season 2 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

Netflix Anand mohan -
Mystery thrillers such as The Stranger invoke the very best form of curious minds, and it surely provides an exceptional narrative that isn’t driven...
Read more

Peaky Blinders Season 6 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Other Details!!!

Netflix Anand mohan -
Season 6 of this thriller series Peaky Blinders will shortly be going to discharge. The show is a British period crime drama and has...
Read more

Guardians Of The Galaxy 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Latest Info

Hollywood Anand mohan -
Guardians of the Galaxy is a 2014 American superhuman film dependent on the Marvel Comics hero group of a similar name. Two parts of...
Read more

Vikings season 6: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Plot And All You Need To Know

Netflix Sunidhi -
The sixth and final season of the ancient drama television series Vikings premiered on December 4, 2019, on History in Canada. The collection broadly...
Read more
© World Top Trend