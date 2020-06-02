Home TV Series "Haikyuu!!" Season 4: Check out the recent updates on its release date,...
TV Series

“Haikyuu!!” Season 4: Check out the recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

By- Simran Jaiswal
- Advertisement -

Are you a fan of both volleyball and anime? If your answer is yes, then “Haikyuu!!”, a popular sports anime television series, is waiting for you. It is available on Crunchyroll with English subtitles.

Haikyuu!! is based on the Japanese shonen manga series by Haruichi Furudati. This series debuted on April 6, 2014, on MBS and other JNN stations.

It focuses on Nita’s volleyball team of Karasuno High School as well as the passion of two very talented players, Hinata and Kageyama for volleyball. This series is quite popular as it portrays everything about volleyball quit accurately. So far, this series has released three seasons and impressed everyone including critics. The fourth season of this series is a split cour. On January 10, 2020, the first half of the fourth season debuted on Superb Animeism Block. Now, fans are quite curious to know about the second half of season 4.

Release date of the second half of “Haikyuu!! To the Top

In 2019, Haikyuu!! To the Top, the fourth season of this series was announced at the Jump Fest’19 event. The first half of this split-cour season was released on January 10, 2020, on Super Animeism Block. It comprises thirteen episodes. The second half is likely to premiere in July 2020. However, the exact date of the release date of this season is not yet known but it is known that the second half of season 4 will consist of 12 episodes.

The expected plot of the second half of “Haikyuu!! To the Top”

In the first half of season 4, the volleyball team of Karasuno High School was preparing well to win the Spring High School National Volleyball Championship. On the second day of nationals, there was a tough competition between Karasuno High and Inarizaki High where Hinata, despite his failure in spiking the ball, captured the attention of everyone including his competitors with his spectacular jump.

In the second season, a more fierce competition is expected between teams to win the Nationals. It will be quite fun to see the achievements of Hinata and Kageyama.

The cast of the second half of Haikyuu!! To the Top

No official information regarding the cast of the second half of season 4 has been shared. Fans are likely to hear Ayumu Marase as Hinata and Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama in the Japanese version.

Stay with us for more updates

Also Read:   Haikyuu Season 4 Episode 13: Release Date, Preview, Spoilers And All The Latest Update
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   When is Haikyuu Season 4 Episode 14 Release Date?
Simran Jaiswal

Must Read

Cobra Kai Season 3: YouTube Release Date, Plot, Cast And More Updates

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
Action is your genre among the series and movies. People enjoy action and struggle with play and Cobra Kai; as it also has good...
Read more

Outer Banks Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast Members And All The Latest Update

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Outer Banks' foundation is dependent on how frenemies coexist. We saw the first season arrive at the beginning of 2020. This show's creators are...
Read more

Here Is Everything You Need To Know About The Dark Crystal: age of resistance season 2

Netflix Shubh Bohra -
After an outstanding first season, the dark crystal: age of resistance has Influence the critics very much. Fans are waiting for next season and...
Read more

Barry season 3: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

HBO Sakshi Gupta -
This comedy show gets 1 Emmy nominations; two things are sure. Off the bat, the series will undoubtedly be renewed because of Season3. Second,...
Read more

Drifters season 2: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
Enthusiasts of the game plan are of now remaining by madly to the gleaming new from the plastic new season of Drifters. Following the...
Read more

Monster musume season 2: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
We all have been drawn to fantasy stories at some of the other points in life when we were young. When these fantasies of...
Read more

The grand tour season 4: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

Amazon Prime Sakshi Gupta -
The Grand Tour is a reality show previewed on Amazon Prime. It was first presented on November 18, 2018. For the first seasons, it...
Read more

“Godzilla vs. Kong”: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and many other details.

Hollywood Simran Jaiswal -
"Godzilla vs. Kong": Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot, and many other details. Fans are quite excited about the fourth film in Legendary's...
Read more

Is “Good Girls” Season 4 coming? : Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Are you extremely bored with this quarantine period? If yes, then get yourself a perfect dose of laughter by watching season 1 and season...
Read more

“Haikyuu!!” Season 4: Check out the recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

TV Series Simran Jaiswal -
Are you a fan of both volleyball and anime? If your answer is yes, then "Haikyuu!!", a popular sports anime television series, is waiting...
Read more
© World Top Trend