“Haikyuu!!” Season 4: Check out the recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Are you a fan of both volleyball and anime? If your answer is yes, then “Haikyuu!!”, a popular sports anime television series, is waiting for you. It is available on Crunchyroll with English subtitles.

Haikyuu!! is based on the Japanese shonen manga series by Haruichi Furudati. This series debuted on April 6, 2014, on MBS and other JNN stations.

It focuses on Nita’s volleyball team of Karasuno High School as well as the passion of two very talented players, Hinata and Kageyama for volleyball. This series is quite popular as it portrays everything about volleyball quit accurately. So far, this series has released three seasons and impressed everyone including critics. The fourth season of this series is a split cour. On January 10, 2020, the first half of the fourth season debuted on Superb Animeism Block. Now, fans are quite curious to know about the second half of season 4.

Release date of the second half of “Haikyuu!! To the Top

In 2019, Haikyuu!! To the Top, the fourth season of this series was announced at the Jump Fest’19 event. The first half of this split-cour season was released on January 10, 2020, on Super Animeism Block. It comprises thirteen episodes. The second half is likely to premiere in July 2020. However, the exact date of the release date of this season is not yet known but it is known that the second half of season 4 will consist of 12 episodes.

The expected plot of the second half of “Haikyuu!! To the Top”

In the first half of season 4, the volleyball team of Karasuno High School was preparing well to win the Spring High School National Volleyball Championship. On the second day of nationals, there was a tough competition between Karasuno High and Inarizaki High where Hinata, despite his failure in spiking the ball, captured the attention of everyone including his competitors with his spectacular jump.

In the second season, a more fierce competition is expected between teams to win the Nationals. It will be quite fun to see the achievements of Hinata and Kageyama.

The cast of the second half of Haikyuu!! To the Top

No official information regarding the cast of the second half of season 4 has been shared. Fans are likely to hear Ayumu Marase as Hinata and Kaito Ishikawa as Tobio Kageyama in the Japanese version.

