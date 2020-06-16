Guardians of the Galaxy 3 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Guardians have been a prominent superhero group in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. When the first movie was announced, fans thought that Marvel Studios are creating a huge risk. However, when the film premiered in the theatres, it had been appreciated by the audiences and critics, and the franchise is one of the most popular cinematic franchise after all.

Till now, they’ve released two brilliant films, which can be connected to other parallel movies on the shared Marvel Cinematic Universe. And today, they are eager to return with another blockbuster, and reportedly James Gunn’s last work in the MCU.

Release Date and Trailer

The movie was initially declared in 2017, and James Gunn was returning to write and direct the quantity 3. However, due to the controversy regarding the old tweet of Gunn, Disney fired him. But, after some spectacular class, they reinstated him to guide the movie in March 2019.

However, the filming will start after the completion of DC’s The Suicide Squad, and that is why the launch date of the movie is unclear. And along with this, there isn’t any official trailer nonetheless.

Cast

In the upcoming film, we are likely to watch Chris Prat as Peter Quill/Star-Lord, Vin Diesel as Groot, Bradley Cooper as Rocket, Karen Gillan as Nebula, and Dave Bautista as Drax, reprising their roles from the previous movies in the MCU.

Besides them, Pom Klementieff and Zoe Saldana are going to reprise their roles as Mantis and Gamora, respectively. In addition to them, Elizabeth Debicki, Sean Gunn, and others will show up in the movie also.

Plot

The upcoming Guardians movie will behave after the events of the Avengers: Endgame, and heading to pick a few components from the Guardians Of The Galaxy Volume 2, such as the Ayesha and Sovereign men and women. We could even expect to see Adam Warlock in the third picture. Nonetheless, it’s is not sure who is going to be the main antagonist. However, the official synopsis of the movie is yet to be released.