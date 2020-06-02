Home TV Series Guardian Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know
TV Series

Guardian Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

By- Kavin
In recent days there are many Chinese films and television dramas started taking over the internet. We have gathered information about one such Chinese television series. For those who are looking after an Asian drama series, this will be the perfect match for you to add to your bucket list. Guardian is a Chinese web series. It was developed in the native Mandarin language. The series has completed 40 episodes to date with more than a million active viewers around China. In this article, I’ll discuss the Guardian release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

The series follows a Science fiction, Mystery genre. The story of the series is an adaptation of the fantasy web novel of the same name by Priest. Based on the popularity the series was released on the video platform Youku between June 13 and July 25, 2018. Production companies involved in producing the film are Shi Yue Film and Television, Zhe Jiang Sheng Xi Hua Shi, Tai Yang Chuan He Culture and Media, Huan Mi Culture, and Communication.

Guardian Season 2: Is It renewed?

As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the release date of the Guardian season 2. Leaks and speculations suggest that the series will be rendered soon. It also said that the development is interested in taking forward the highly successful season. We need to wait for the official confirmation from the development. It’s expected that the season will be renewed soon after the completion of coronavirus. However, we’ll keep you updated once the renewal status drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Guardian Season 2?

We don’t have any official information about the cast details of Guardian Season 2. It’s said that there won’t be any major changes in the cast details of the second series of the season. As many might know that the development won’t change the cast of the crew often to maintain the similarity. We provide information from the previous season of the series which will be mostly similar to the upcoming season.

Following are the cast included in Guardian Season 2

  • Bai Yu as Zhao Yunlan / Kunlun,
  • Zhu Yilong as Shen Wei / Black Robe Envoy / Ye Zun,
  • Xin Peng as Guo Chang Cheng / Xiao Guo,
  • Li Yan as Da Qing / Black Cat,
  • Gao Yu’er as Zhu Hong,
  • Wang Naichao as Zhu Jiu,
  • Jiang Mingyang as Chu Shuzhi,
  • Min Tingliu as Lin Jing,
  • Li Siqi as Wang Zheng / Ge Lan,
  • Wang Chao Wei as Sang Zan,
  • Wang Weihua as Zhao Xinchi,
  • Ju Xiaoyun as Wu Qing,
  • Ma Liang as Ying Chun,
  • Hao Shuang as Sha Ya,
  • Yuan Ye as Mister Yan,
  • Wang Yongfeng as Cong Bo,
  • Jing Long as Guo Ying,
  • Dong Fan as Li Qian,
  • Zhou Xiaohai as Ouyang Zhen,
  • Ji Weigang as Lao Li.
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

