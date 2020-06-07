Home TV Series Guardian Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast & All The...
Guardian Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast & All The Major Update

By- Vikash Kumar
There are many films and television dramas that started taking over the internet. We’ve gathered information. For those who are looking after an Asian drama series, this will be an ideal match for you to add to your bucket list. Guardian is a web series. It was developed in the Mandarin language that was native. The series has finished 40 episodes to date with more than a million active audiences around China. I’ll explore the Guardian release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

The series follows a Science fiction, Mystery genre. The story of the series is an adaptation of the fantasy web book of the same title by Priest. Depending on the popularity the series premiered on the platform Youku between June 13 and July 25, 2018. Production companies involved in producing the movie are Tai Yang Chuan He Culture and Media and Television, Zhe Jiang Sheng Xi Hua Shi, Shi Yue Film, Huan Mi Culture, and Communication.

Guardian, Can It Be renewed?

As of this moment, we don’t have any official confirmation about the Guardian season 2’s release date. Leaks and speculations suggest that the series will be left soon. It also stated that the development is interested in carrying forward the season. We will need to wait for the official confirmation from the development. It’s expected that the season is going to be revived after the completion of coronavirus. However, we’ll keep you updated once the renewal status drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Guardian Season 2?

We don’t have any information regarding Guardian Season 2’s cast details. It’s said that there will not be any major changes in this series of this season’s cast details. As many might know that the cast of the team won’t change to maintain the similarity. We offer information from the previous season of the series which will be like the upcoming season.

Following are the throw included in Guardian Season 2

  • Bai Yu as Zhao Yunlan / Kunlun,
  • Zhu Yilong as Shen Wei / Black Robe Envoy / Ye Zun,
  • Xin Peng as Guo Chang Cheng / Xiao Guo,
  • Li Yan as Da Qing / Black Cat,
  • Gao Yu’er as Zhu Hong,
  • Wang Naichao as Zhu Jiu,
  • Jiang Mingyang as Chu Shuzhi,
  • Min Tingliu as Lin Jing,
  • Li Siqi as Wang Zheng / Ge Lan,
  • Wang Chao Wei as Sang Zan,
  • Wang Weihua as Zhao Xinchi,
  • Ju Xiaoyun as Wu Qing,
  • Ma Liang as Ying Chun,
  • Hao Shuang as Sha Ya,
  • Yuan Ye as Mister Yan,
  • Wang Yongfeng as Cong Bo,
  • Jing Long as Guo Ying,
  • Dong Fan as Li Qian,
  • Zhou Xiaohai as Ouyang Zhen,
  • Ji Weigang as Lao Li.
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Guardian Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast & All The Major Update

