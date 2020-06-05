GTA 6 Is Here Gamers

- Advertisement -

Grand theft auto, commonly known as GTA, has been one of the most famous games across people worldwide. People who are not that much into sports also play it because it is fun, always. Since the release of GTA V in 2013, people have gone gaga over the story, graphics, missions and much more. Since then, the release of GTA 6 has been the talk of the gaming community. So, when is GTA 6 releasing? You’re at the right place to find out.

GTA 6 Release Date

GTA 6 is in production, as per the rumours. However, nothing has still been confirmed by Rockstar. We expect the game to be released on Xbox series X and PS5 as well. It is expected that the game will have more integrated live service options. There has however been no ETA on the release date of the game yet. However, following the history of GTA series by Rockstar, we can expect the game to be announced officially in 2021 end and its release anytime in 2022.

GTA 6 location

Till now, all GTA games have been set in the following locations-

Vice City- GTA Vice City

Liberty City- GTA 3, GTA 4, Lost and damned

San Andreas- GTA 5, GTA San Andreas.

Looking at the above locations, we can expect GTA 6 to be located in the vice city again. However, we are not sure. Rockstar is known to surprise its audience with unexpected things.

GTA 6 on PC?

As we already know, GTA 4 and GTA 5 have eventually made their way to PCs. This is for sure that Rockstar is going to release a PC version of GTA 6 after being released on Xbox and PlayStation.

GTA 6 map?

It is being rumoured among the fans that the map of the game can be set in all the 52 countries of the U.S. However, these just fan theories.

