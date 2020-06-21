Home Gaming GTA 6: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!
GTA 6: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

By- Sakshi Gupta
GTA 6 release date is probably also away than previously believed. In the present time of publishing, Rockstar Games hasn’t formally announced a brand new setup from the Grand Theft Auto series. Still, another week inside the PS5 occasion, it did announce that it’s miles bringing a “progressed and enlarged” version of GTA 5 and GTA Online into PS5 and Xbox Series X at 2021. At the surface, there does now not appear to be a great deal for this.

After all, Grand Theft Auto V remains most of the most incredible video games globally, and it is a few of the best-promoting video games each month, without fail. Gamers are purchasing the sport; nevertheless, they’re presently buying it.

GTA 6: Updates

It isn’t always surprising that the 2013 sport is presently liberating its third era of Xbox and PlayStation consoles. But it could be telling approximately the manner alongside GTA 6 is. Allowed, Rockstar Games has now not given what “enlarged” means, however, might Rockstar Games provide GTA 5 yet another streak, let alone a distinctive run with extra weight behind it, in the event the new GTA has been on the horizon. But I do now not assume so.

GTA 6: Release

In years past, reports, rumors, and “flows” have indicated GTA 6 might release in 2021 or 2022. However, it appears more and more clear this isn’t in all likelihood to happen. You do not want GTA 5’s release on next-gen consoles becoming inside the way of advertising and marketing for GTA 6, on the way to probable have two-year marketing construct up to such as both Red Dead Redemption and GTA 5 had. And that is why I do not think we’ll hear about GTA 6 until 2022, so the earliest we can get our hands around the game will be 2024.

