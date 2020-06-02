Home Hollywood Greyhound Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know
Greyhound Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

By- Kavin
Greyhound is an American war drama. The story of the film is based on the 1955 novel The Good Shepherd by C. S. Forester. The first announcement about the film came back in September 2016 that Tom Hanks was writing a screenplay about a World War II Navy destroyer. Fans are extremely existed to know about the upcoming wars film. In this article, I’ll discuss Greyhound release date, cast & everything you need to know.

The film is directed by Aaron Schneider, produced by Gary Goetzman. Production companies involved in developing the film are Columbia Pictures, Stage 6 Films, Bron Creative, Zhengfu Pictures, Sycamore Pictures, FilmNation Entertainment, Playtone.

When Is Greyhound Release Date?

Greyhound will be released within this year. This release date is valid if the development follows the previous release schedule. It was announced earlier that the film will be released on June 12, 2020. Later the release date has been rescheduled due to the outbreak of COVID-19. Even if the shooting progress of the film gets delayed we can expect the within this year. As of now, these are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Greyhound. However, we’ll update you once the release date announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Greyhound?

The development has revealed information about the cast details of the film. It’s said that the development approached many performance artists in the entertainment industry before settling done and starting the shooting progress. We have gathered Greyhound cast details.

Following are the cast included in Greyhound

  • Tom Hanks as Commander Ernest Krause,
  • Stephen Graham,
  • Rob Morgan,
  • Elisabeth Shue as Eva “Evie” Krause,
  • Manuel Garcia-Rulfo,
  • Karl Glusman,
  • Tom Brittney as Lieutenant Watson,
  • Joseph Poliquin as Forbrick,
  • Devin Druid as Wallace,
  • Maximillion Osinski as Eagle,
  • Grayson Russell as Signalman,
  • Dave Davis,
  • Michael Benz as Lieutenant Carling,
  • Travis Przybylski as LTJG Dawson.
Also Read:   Jurassic World 3 release date, cast, plot and the latest trailer
Greyhound: Plot Details

As of now, we don’t have any information about the plot details of Greyhound. As many might know fact that the plot details of the series will be out only a few days before the actual release date. We need to wait for some time in order to get information from the development.

Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

