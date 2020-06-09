“Grace and Frankie” Season 7: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you should know

- Advertisement -

Are you feeling quite stressed out due to the ongoing pandemic?

If yes, then give yourself doses of laughter by binge-watching Netflix‘s “Grace and Frankie” series.

Grace and Frankie, a comedy web television series, premiered on Netflix on May 8, 2015. This creation of Marta Kauffman and Howard J. Morris has created a global fan base. This series has been moving towards excellence with its subsequent seasons. It has been nominated several times for several prestigious awards, including Primetime Emmy Award and many others.

This series revolves around two women, Grace and Frankie, who are brought together when their husbands decide to get married.

So far, this series has released six seasons. Now, the fans are waiting for its final and seventh season of Grace and Frankie.

Release date of “Grace and Frankie” Season 7

On September 4, 2019, the makers renewed the series for the seventh season. The seventh season is going to be the final season of the series. Unlike other seasons, this season is comprised of 16 episodes.

It is also going to be the Netflix’s longest-running series. However, the makers have not yet announced the release date of the seventh season and due to this ongoing pandemic, it is very critical to predict the release date.

Expected plot of “Grace and Frankie” Season 7

This series is mainly based on the events of lives of two women, Grace and Frankie.

Their husbands, Robert and Sol, are renowned divorce lawyers. The life story of these women takes a sharp turn when their husbands profess their love for each other and plan to get married. These ladies, despite not liking each other, have to come together.

Season 7 is going to present a new phase in the lives of these two women, and this season will be undoubtedly exciting.

The cast of “Grace and Frankie” Season 7

Viewers will most probably watch Jane Fonda as Grace Skolka, Lily Tomlin as Frances “Frankie,” Sam Waterston as Sol Bergstein, Martin Sheen as Robert Hanson, and many others.

