Gotham Season 6 Release Date, Cast, And Everything You Need To Know.

By- Kavin
Gotham is an American action crime drama television series. Those who are active in social media might know that there is a massive expectation for action crime dramas in recent days. The series has completed five seasons consisting of 100 episodes. This is one of the few series which gets renewed soon after the completion of the previous season of the series. In this article, I’ll discuss Gotham Season 6 release date, Cast, and everything you need to know.

The series Developed by Bruno Helle. It follows the Action, Crime genre. Danny Cannon, Bruno Heller, John Stephens, Ben Edlund, and Ken Woodruff are the television series’s executive producers. As announced earlier, Many production companies are involved in producing the television series. The production companies involved in producing the television series are Primrose Hill Productions, DC Entertainment, Warner Bros. Television. IMDB rating of the series is 7.8/10, whereas rotten tomatoes providing 77%.

When Is Gotham Season 6 Release Date?

As of now, we don’t have any official announcement about the release date of the Gotham Season 6 release date. Based on the information from the leaks and suggestions, it’s evident that development is analyzing the audition response before announcing their official renewal update. If the sixth season of the series gets, renewed fans can enjoy the series thorough Fox network, similar to the previous season. These are the announcement related to the release date and streaming details of Gotham Season 6. However, we’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Gotham Season 6?

Cast details about Gotham Season 6 are not revealed yet. It’s said that if the series gets renewed, there won’t be my significant changes in the cast details of the series. The development will retain most of the Cast from the previous seasons with a motive to maintain the flow of the series. We provide cast information from the previous season of the series for you to get the glimpses of information about the performance artist included in Gotham.

Following are the cast included in Gotham

  • Ben McKenzie as James Gordon,
  • Donal Logue as Harvey Bullock,
  • David Mazouz as Bruce Wayne,
  • Zabryna Guevara as Sarah Essen
  • Sean Pertwee as Alfred Pennyworth,
  • Robin Lord Taylor as Oswald Cobblepot / The Penguin,
  • Erin Richards as Barbara Kean,
  • Camren Bicondova as Selina “Cat” Kyle,
  • Cory Michael Smith as Edward Nygma / The Riddler,
  • Victoria Cartagena as Renee Montoya,
  • Andrew Stewart-Jones as Crispus Allen,
  • John Doman as Carmine Falcone,
  • Jada Pinkett Smith as Fish Mooney,
  • Morena Baccarin as Leslie “Lee” Thompkins,
  • James Frain as Theo Galavan / Azrael,
  • Jessica Lucas as Tabitha Galavan / Tigress,
  • Chris Chalk as Lucius Fox,
  • Drew Powell as Butch Gilzean / Cyrus Gold / Solomon Grundy,
  • Nicholas D’Agosto as Harvey Dent,
  • Michael Chiklis as Nathaniel Barnes/The Executioner,
  • Maggie Geha as Ivy “Pamela” Pepper,
  • Benedict Samuel as Jervis Tetch / Mad Hatter,
  • Crystal Reed as Sofia Falcone,
  • Alexander Siddig as Ra’s al Ghul.
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

