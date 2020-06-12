Google Pixel 4A release date, specs and camera

- Advertisement -

HIGHLIGHTS

Google could launch the Pixel 4a by next month

The Pixel 4a is expected to get a 5.81-inch display

The phone will come with a Snapdragon 730 SoC and 765G SOC

The Pixel 4a will be the successor to the Pixel 3a from 2019

The phone could share some features with the Pixel 4

Under ordinary conditions, Google would have introduced its own Pixel 4A smartphone by now. The Pixel 3A and 3A XL of last year upended what consumers could expect in terms of camera performance — particularly from a $400 phone. The company aggressively advertised that power by comparing its mid-sized device to Apple’s pricey iPhones, which (at the time) couldn’t compare to Pixels when it came to low-light photography. Selling a camera at a cost under $500 with Google software turned out to be a wise recipe.

It believed the Pixel 3A and 3A XL are one of the more successful Google-branded mobiles up to now. They were a bright place between earnings of their Pixel 3 and more recently the Pixel 4. (Last month, The Info published a report that stated Google hardware manager Rick Osterloh was not altogether delighted with the way the organization’s latest flagship smartphone turned out.)So there is a lot riding on the Pixel 4A to take success and that standing forward. With Google I/O 2020 canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Google was left with no obvious, opportune moment to announce it.

A month after, today’s Android 11 statements from Google came and went without any reference to this Pixel 4A. Recent rumors have pegged a release for sometime in July, which could be just 3 months ahead of Google’s conventional October hardware event. We’re not living in normal times at the moment, so who knows how Google will approach the autumn cycle? But other companies have continued sending brand new products in recent months, including Apple using its second-generation iPhone SE.

That, and other mid-range devices such as Samsung’s Galaxy A51, would be the most daunting challengers the Pixel 4A faces — and it is not even in the combination yet. The 4A has powerful points the all-screen design looks a lot more contemporary than the iPhone SE’s screen, even though it’s less of a standout in the Android world.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE PIXEL 4A?

As always, Google has done a terrible job keeping a lid on the Pixel 4A ahead of the statement. Full specifications, leaves, pictures of prototype Pixel 4A devices, and camera samples have all leaked out over the past several months.

Even the phone’s new wallpapers are already offered. In April, 9to5Google printed a comprehensive rundown on the hardware: No real surprises there, but it’s worth noting that Google has switched to Universal Flash Storage rather than the eMMC flash storage that is slower it put inside the Pixel 3A and 3A XL. And it is nice to find the Pixel 4A receiving the 6GB of RAM as the Pixel 4 to avoid any frustrations.

5.81-inch display (2340 x 1080 resolution)

Snapdragon 730

64GB or 128GB storage

6GB RAM

3,080mAh battery

12.2-megapixel rear camera

Same video recording capabilities as Pixel 4 (max of 4K at 30fps)

8-megapixel front-facing camera (hole-punch cutout)

Headphone jack

Rear-mounted fingerprint reader

WHAT ABOUT THE PIXEL 4A XL?

There’ve been rumors that Google significantly postponed the larger Pixel 4A XL or has outright canceled. It seems like the telephone is a goner. Besides the larger, higher-res display, it would have differed in the regular model by including a larger battery and including a secondary rear camera. Odds are this would have been a lens like a Pixel 4, even though I and many others want Google had opted for a camera. Hopefully, Pixel 5 has this right.

HOW MUCH WILL THE PIXEL 4A COST?

Google is expected to at least match the past year’s Pixel 3A’s $399 starting point. However, 9to5Google’Stephen Hall has stated the company might go even lower — down to $349 — therefore it can get that pricing advantage over the iPhone SE and other competitors.