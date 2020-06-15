Google Pixel 4A: launch may have been delayed back even further

- Advertisement -

We were initially expecting to observe that the Google Pixel 4a appear in May, within the Google IO 2020 occasion. Since then got moved on the internet and then pinpointed, the launch date for Google’s mid-ranger has been a small mystery — and now we are hearing that it may not show up until October.

News of the latest delay comes from sequential tipster John Prosser, that has been a dependable source of inside info in the past. He says a statement about the telephone is going to be made on July 13, but it won’t go on sale till October. That will put the phone securely into Pixel 5 land concerning time, which includes some commentators wondering if the Pixel 4a may indeed get renamed as the Pixel 5a — though we are not likely to know any of this for certain until the handsets appear.

Where’s Pixel 4a? Here’s an update: AGAIN, it seems Google has delayed Pixel 4a 🤦🏼‍♂️ Announcement still happening on July 13 But in the system, it’s listed that the “Black” model now launching October 22 😬 “Barely Blue” has been removed entirely… I’ll keep you updated. 🤷🏼‍♂️ https://t.co/UgsWJrYK4U pic.twitter.com/TX209u9Jqb — Jon Prosser (@jon_prosser) June 13, 2020

Prosser goes on to say that the Pixel 5 launch might get pushed even though he admits himself that this is subject to change. He indicates that the version of this Pixel 4a has been canned altogether, or so the phone is only going to show up in black color. The new predictions aren’t too different from the latest rumors we’d been hearing from Prosser on Twitter: he had already claimed that following a July 13 announcement, fresh Pixel 4a phones wouldn’t go on sale before August and October.

We could only speculate as to what is currently prompting Google to keep pushing these dates further and further back, but it makes business sense to start a handset. Not only are customers likely to get money to spend on a phone at the moment supply lines have been thrown into disarray too. While software developers can work without a lot of disruption at home, it is a different story when it comes to hardware.

We’re hoping that the Google Pixel 4a does finally see the light of day, as we’d been hearing positive noises concerning it — and the Pixel 3a has been an excellent, cheap handset.