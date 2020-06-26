Home Technology Google Meet Is Rolling Out New Features, Forget Zoom
Technology

Google Meet Is Rolling Out New Features, Forget Zoom

By- Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
With the addition of new features, such as custom backgrounds, google Meet is seeking to catch Zoom in popularity. The ability to change your Zoom history has established the video conferencing support besides rivals.

Google Meet is getting for education customers at first, though in that match.

Google Meet will roll out several other updates that allow teachers and teachers to have more control over their courses this year. G Suite Enterprise for Education users and G Suite for Education are getting more moderation features, such as hand raising, a less intrusive knocking system, and safety protocols that are more rigorous. And Google will expand its movie grid to show up to 49 participants at the same time.

With vast numbers of people staying in the home, the requirement for other calling services and Zoom has soared. Zoom became the pioneer thanks to its then-unique gallery view format and backgrounds. But competitors have worked to catch up. Google Meet introduced integration and its grid format view into Gmail.

The new features that Google Meet will be rolling out are:

Blurred and custom wallpapers: Meeting participants may blur their background or substitute it using custom or preset pictures.

Larger tile view: Up to 49 participants could be seen on a single screen.

More moderation tools: Hosts can end the meeting for many participants, mute everybody, and disable in-meeting chat.

Less intrusive knocking: Individuals won’t have the ability to knock again after being ejected in the meeting and will not have the ability to knock over double.

Improved meeting security: The default prevents anonymous participants from connecting any education meetings. Customers can opt to change this setting to allow anonymous attendees.

Hand raising: Participants can”raise their hands” to ask a question or offer a comment.

Attendance monitoring: Meeting hosts may more easily understand the listing of participants.

Breakout rooms: Participants can divide into smaller groups, have parallel talks, and reconvene once completed.

Polling: Hosts can share a real-time poll with attendees.

Those upgrades are planned only for education clients. Google did not confirm if they will be available.

Saurabh Jha 'AZAD'
