GOOGLE MAPS: Leaked Features Will Make So Much Better

Google Maps directions will become much better on iPhone and Android shortly, as Google is focusing on a new attribute to improve the overall commuting experience for users who prefer public transit to drive.

Evidence in an unreleased version of Google Maps shows that the app will let users personalize the”first mile” of their trip by merely combining their primary public transit choice using another method of transportation.

Google Maps may even incorporate certain bike-sharing providers and provide accurate price details for Uber and other ride-sharing choices.

Google Maps usage may have dropped because of the emergence of this novel coronavirus. However, Google has been adding new features to the program to turn it. In recent months, Google released several COVID-19-specific functions to assist you in navigating the pandemic, but the company has been working on adding new features because of the simplified mapping navigation. A leak reveals some of the Google Maps enhancements, such as one that will make it simpler than ever to commute to work.

As it involves spending time in an enclosed area among other individuals commuting to work could be insecure throughout the coronavirus pandemic, and you may never know who is infected. Hopefully, we get to a place where public transportation is going to be safe for many people. And once that happens, you might have commuting choices waiting for you. (GOOGLE MAPS)

The new attributes have not been rolled out to users at this time, but Jane Wong posted screenshots on Twitter, through 9to5Google.

The most important one concerns that”first time,” the short excursion you want to take to the leading public transit service you use to work. (GOOGLE MAPS)

Google would like to improve that experience by providing you fast ways to get there. You will be able to combine two transport means to your sail under a new”Connections to Public Transit” features. You will have the ability to set public transportation with a means of traveling of your choosing, as you can see in the picture above. More apps can be supported.

By offering users more accurate ride fare details within Google Maps, its ride-sharing experience in Maps is improving. The same feature might be applied to other services that could be summoned in Google Maps. As seen from the following pictures, you’ll want to provide Google Maps consent to share information.

Wong also discovered evidence revealing that Google is working on a new Assistant attribute for the iPhone version of Maps that will allow it to replace”Hey Siri” using”Ok, Google” throughout navigation:

Google is working on a few cosmetic changes for its Google Maps interface. The search bar at the peak of the program will get rounded corners, with the user’s profile picture placed within it.

There’s no telling when these attributes will be rolled out, but they need to be accessible both along with iPhone when they’re completed.