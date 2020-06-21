Google Keen: Google Just Launched a New Social Network Project

- Advertisement -

Google keen: Google just started a brand new social networking endeavor that appears to draw inspiration from the favorite Pinterest.

Google Keen is a service that lets people save items related to their interests, share their keens, and explore the board of different people.

The service uses artificial intelligence and machine learning how to identify content that matches your interests. Therefore, Google may use Keen to collect more user data because of its ads business.

The business hasn’t managed to come up, as large as Google has gotten over the years. Not every company must make a network to stay alive, but Google’s is undoubted. That’s because of the way Google makes its money. It’s advertising that brings in most of the money each quarter.

That is why Google collects all that data around you with the assistance of all its free apps, many of which are must-haves on desktop and mobile computers. If it’s not already, the privacy trade-off should be clear to anyone: you get a lot of programs that you could use for free as long as you are okay with Google collecting data about your interest to serve up better advertisements.

There’s nothing wrong with this line of business, and many people don’t have any issue with this trade. Not to mention that Google has been advancing its privacy policies. However, a social network might help more relevant data collects and turn it into ads. Where Keen might assist, assuming this takes off, that’s.

Pinterest users will immediately get what Keen is about. It is a place to collect ideas about whatever topics you’re interested in and pin them to boards that give you access to what you have gathered and to pinboards. Even the design of Keen will remind you. You might not be too keen on Google’s new social networking if you’re not into pinboards.

Keen comes from Google Region 120 team, and it's now available on the internet and Android. The program may have a crucial advantage over Pinterest, and that's Google's advanced artificial intelligence applications. A team of Googlers from the People and AI Research (PAIR) was involved in the Keen job. PAIR is"devoted to human-centered machine learning methods," as Google explains.

Here is how Keen should function, according to Keen co-founder CJ Adams:

It’s possible to curate for other people or yourself. You may use Keen to construct a collection of your best resources on a subject you know well and discuss it with people who’d relish your curation As my wife discovered resources to help me understand about birding. The keens could be private or public, so that you control that will donate and what is shared.

In other words, Keen is networking that Google can use to mine extra data on your own. The statement doesn't say it makes it clear that Google does gather data to create your Keens simpler, although the Keen information will be added to your profile:

For every keen you create, we use the latest and Google Search in machine learning to stay on the lookout for useful content. The further you arrange it and save to a keen, the higher the recommendations become. Even when you're not an expert on a topic, you can start curating a sharp and keep a few exotic "gems" or links that you find useful. These pieces of articles act like seeds and help Keen discover more related and more content as time passes. You might even follow keens that others have created, receiving alerts when new items are added and finding tens of thousands of lists that are hand-curated in the community.

It’s unclear whether advertisements will monetize the variant of the Pinterest of Google. For the time being, it does need to be. But if it gets so popular as Pinterest, it may get advertisements of its own.