Good Girls Season 4: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Should To Know

- Advertisement -

Jenna Bans created the American crime comedy-drama TV series ‘good girls.’ The series was produced for NBC. Season 1 of the show premiered on NBC for the first time on February 26, 2018. The show has since then gained quite a following. It has received positive reviews from the audience and the critics as well. Season 2 of the show was renewed spot on and was released shortly after its renewal. On April 12, 2019, NBC renewed the series for the third season as well.

Good girls season 4 release date

The third season of the show was supposed to consist of 16 episodes. The show was released on February 16, 2020. However, due to the ongoing pandemic, COVID-19, the show has to be cut short at a total of 11 episodes.

But there is great news for the fans of the show. The show was renewed for season 4 on May 15, 2020. But there has been no announcement regarding the release date of the show. As per the rumors, the show can be expected to release in February 2021.

Good girls season 4 cast

The cast for the show has not yet been announced. However, we expect the cast form season 3 to return for season 4 as well. We might see Christina Hendricks as Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Boland, Retta as Ruby Hill, Mae Whitman as Annie Marks, Reno Wilson as Stanley Hill, Manny Montana as Christopher, Lidya Jewett a Sara Hill, Matthew Lillard as Dean Boland and many other well-known artists.

A total of 34 episodes have been aired till now. Season 3 of the show boasts of an average viewership of 1.9 million viewers in the US alone.

Till then, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to TV shows, movies, and latest series.

Stay safe, stay updated.