Good girls Season 3: Release Date, Cast And All You Need To Know

By- Aryan Singh
Good Girls is an American crime comedy-drama television series from NBC. Jenna Bans have created the show. The production company for the show is Universal Television. Bans, Dean Parisot and Jeannine Renshaw, are the executive producers of the show.

The first season of the show premiered on NBC on February 26, 2018, and since then, the show has received positive reviews from the audience and the critics. After the initial success of the first season of the show, NBC renewed the television series for another season on May 7, 2018. The budget of season 2 of the show was set to $37 million. Season two aired on March 3, 2019. The fans couldn’t wait for Season 3 to be out. So, the broadcasting agency, NBC renewed ‘Good Girls’ for a third season.

Good Girls season 3 release date

The show has seen quite a lot of success over the first two seasons. Fans have gone gaga over the series, and critics have given positive reviews for the show. So, on popular demand, the show was renewed and broadcasted for a third season consisting of 16 episodes in total.
The budget for season 3 of Good Girls was set to $43 million. The show aired on NBC on February 16, 2020. Unfortunately for the fans, the show had to be stopped in between due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The show was cut down to a total of 11 episodes only.

This had to be done because the production and filming of the show were halted due to COVID-19. However, the show has already been renewed for Season 4. Season 4 is expected to continue from the remaining episodes of season 3.

Good Girls season 3 cast

Below written is the cast for season 3 of the series.

Christina Hendricks was seen as Elizabeth ‘Beth’ Boland, Retta as Ruby Hill, Mae Whitman as Annie Marks, Reno Wilson as Stanley Hill, Jackie Cruz as Rhea, Noureen DeWulf as Krystall, Charyne Yi as Lucy, Rob Heaps as Dr. Josh Cohen and many other well-known artists were a part of the show.

If you haven’t watched season 3 of the show yet, now is the correct time to do so. Binge on whatever you feel like eating and enjoy this comedy crime series.

For more information, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to upcoming TV series, latest movie releases, and much more.

Till then, stay safe, stay connected.

Aryan Singh

