Good Girls Season 3: Netflix Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Latest Update

The next season of Good Girls will receive its UK premiere on Netflix UK on Sunday, July 26th, it’s been released.

Good Girls tells the story of three suburban mothers who get tired of trying to make ends meet and decide it’s time to stick up for themselves by robbing the local grocery shop. But when the manager catches a glimpse of a few than they expected, along with the loot is far more, it does not take long for the three best buddies to realize the perfect escape will be harder than they think. Universal Television, produces the comedy-drama created by Jenna Bans and stars Izzy Stannard, Retta, Mae Whitman, Reno Wilson, Manny Montana, Lidya Jewett, Christina Hendricks, and Matthew Lillard.

Season three will kick off not long after the events which ended season two. When we saw Beth, she had just shot Rio because he had been beating up Agent Turner. Now that he is out of the picture, she’s prepared to run the game and stay in control. The girls each take on innocent tasks — Ruby at a nail salon, Beth in a stationary shop and Annie as a valet — each having the purpose of aiding them in their new criminal enterprise. As they enlarge their performance, what occurs will have a ripple effect on their families.

Meanwhile, Stan’s taken job insecurity to keep a roof over his loved ones and provide for them. Dean is working earnings at a spa business where he’ll thrive but also experience his amount of preferential and guilt treatment. The executive producers are Bill Krebs, Michael Weaver, Mark Wilding, and Jenna Bans.