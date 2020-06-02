Home TV Series Good Doctor Season 4 Release Date, Cast & All Update
TV Series

Good Doctor Season 4 Release Date, Cast & All Update

By- Kavin
- Advertisement -

The Good Doctor is an American medical drama television series. The first season of the series made its initial debut entry in the television industry on September 25, 2017. The series has completed three seasons with 56 episodes. Based on the positive response from the audience development thas renewed the series for the fourth consecutive time. It has become mandatory for every entertainment company to indulge in a continuous update to survive in a highly competitive industry.

The series is developed by David Shore, it follows the Medical drama genre. David Shore, Seth Gordon, Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim, Sebastian Lee, Mike Listo, Thomas L. Moran are the executive producer of the television web series. Its a co-production between many companies in the entertainment industry. The companies involved in producing the series are Shore Z Productions, 3AD, EnterMedia, ABC Studios, Sony Pictures Television. In this article, I’ll discuss the Good Doctor season 4 release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

Good Doctor Season 4: Is It Renewed?

Yes, Good Doctor season 3 has already been renewed in February 2020. Fans are extremely excited to know about the renewal update. This is one of the few seasons which gets renewed soon after the completion of the previous season. As of now, these are the information related to the renewal status of the series.

Who Are The Cast Included In Good Doctor Season 4?

Cast details of the series are not revealed from the development. As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the cast details of The Good Doctor season 4. it’s expected that there won’t be any changes in the cast details of the series. The development has planned to retain the majority of the cast from the previous season to maintain the authenticity. However, we’ll keep you updated once the cast details drop from the development.

Following are the cast included in The Good Doctor

  • Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy,
  • Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez,
  • Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Brown,
  • Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu,
  • Beau Garrett as Jessica Preston,
  • Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews,
  • Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman,
  • Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki,
  • Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park,
  • Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick,
  • Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim,
  • Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo,
  • Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever,
  • Dylan Kingwell as Steve Murphy
  • Teryl Rothery as J.L.
  • Chris D’Elia as Kenny,
  • Sheila Kelley as hospital barista Debbie Wexler,
  • Lisa Edelstein as Dr. Marina Blaize,
  • Daniel Dae Kim as Dr. Jackson Han,
  • Sharon Leal as Breeze Brown,
  • Ricky He as Kellan Park,
  • Karin Konoval as Deena Petringa,
  • Irene Keng as Dr. Elle McLean,
  • Eve Gordon as Nurse Fryday,
  • Eric Winter as Dr. Matt Coyle,
  • Marsha Thomason as Dr. Isabel Barnes,
  • Kelly Blatz as Aidan Coulter,
  • Manny Jacinto as Bobby Ato,
  • Necar Zadegan as Dr. Ko.
  • Holly Taylor as Maddie Glassman.
Also Read:   Cobra Kai Season 3: Expected Release Date, Cast, Plot, And Everything You Know So Far
- Advertisement -
Also Read:   Westworld Season 3 Explained: Your Most Important Questions Answered
Kavin
Kavin Venkat is a Full-stack software developer by profession and an avid writer by passion. He has been writing articles for the last two years. He always proves his dominance in writing article over topics related to television series, films and technology. Passionate writer looking curiously to explore new opportunity. Other than writing article he spends his time developing software and playing cricket.

Must Read

Is the season 3 of “The OA” coming? Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
The first two seasons of "The OA", a popular mystery drama television series, are already streaming on Netflix. Now, viewers are waiting for season...
Read more

“The Seven Deadly Sins: Wrath of the Gods”: Recent updates on its release date, plot, cast and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
The Season Deadly Sins, an impressive and adventurous television anime, is an adaptation of Nakaba's Japanese fantasy manga series. The series premiered on MBS...
Read more

“Peaky Blinders” Season 5: Check out the review and spoilers!!!

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
"Peaky Blinders" Season 5: Check out the review and spoilers!!!
Also Read:   Netflix's own Atypical Season 4 May witness the new Pair goals of Elsa and Doug!
Genre: Historical fiction Creator: Steven Knight Cast: Cillian Murphy, Helen McCrory, Paul Anderson, Annabelle Wallis, Neil Maskell, Tom Hardy,...
Read more

Is “Dracula” season 2 coming? Check out the recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Do you think vampires exist? Do you think garlic or sunlight can protect you from vampires? To get the answers to all these questions,...
Read more

Fast and Furious 9: Check out the new release date, plot, cast and everything else

Hollywood Simran Jaiswal -
Fans were eagerly waiting for the ninth installment of the "Fast and Furious" franchise as this popular media franchise was all set to release Fast...
Read more

Attack On Titan Season 4: Expected Release date, Cast And Characters

TV Series Sunidhi -
Attack on Titan: Overview This is a Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Hajime Isayama. It is arranged in a fantasy world where humankind...
Read more

Dead To Me Season 2: Release Date, Plot And Some New Character That We Going To See In Season 2

Netflix Sunidhi -
Dead to me is a Netflix dark comedy that was created by Liz Feldman and is notably produced by Will Ferrell and Adam McKay. Dead...
Read more

The Peaky Blinders Season 5: Release Date, Summary, Cast And characters

Entertainment Sunidhi -
The Peaky Blinders were urban street group based in Birmingham, England, that went from the end of the 19th century and after the First...
Read more

The Outer Banks Season 3: Release  Date, Plot, Cast And Characters

Netflix Sunidhi -
Outer Banks is an adventure story teen drama Television series that premiered on Netflix on April 15, 2020, with ten episodes. This series is...
Read more

The Good Place Season 4 Cast Details & Episode Schedule

TV Series Kavin -
The Good Place is an American fantasy-comedy television series. The first season of the series made its debut entry on September 19, 2016. This...
Read more
© World Top Trend