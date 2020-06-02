Good Doctor Season 4 Release Date, Cast & All Update

- Advertisement -

The Good Doctor is an American medical drama television series. The first season of the series made its initial debut entry in the television industry on September 25, 2017. The series has completed three seasons with 56 episodes. Based on the positive response from the audience development thas renewed the series for the fourth consecutive time. It has become mandatory for every entertainment company to indulge in a continuous update to survive in a highly competitive industry.

The series is developed by David Shore, it follows the Medical drama genre. David Shore, Seth Gordon, Daniel Dae Kim, Erin Gunn, David Kim, Sebastian Lee, Mike Listo, Thomas L. Moran are the executive producer of the television web series. Its a co-production between many companies in the entertainment industry. The companies involved in producing the series are Shore Z Productions, 3AD, EnterMedia, ABC Studios, Sony Pictures Television. In this article, I’ll discuss the Good Doctor season 4 release date, cast, and everything you need to know.

Good Doctor Season 4: Is It Renewed?

Yes, Good Doctor season 3 has already been renewed in February 2020. Fans are extremely excited to know about the renewal update. This is one of the few seasons which gets renewed soon after the completion of the previous season. As of now, these are the information related to the renewal status of the series.

Who Are The Cast Included In Good Doctor Season 4?

Cast details of the series are not revealed from the development. As of now, we don’t have any official confirmation about the cast details of The Good Doctor season 4. it’s expected that there won’t be any changes in the cast details of the series. The development has planned to retain the majority of the cast from the previous season to maintain the authenticity. However, we’ll keep you updated once the cast details drop from the development.

Following are the cast included in The Good Doctor

Freddie Highmore as Dr. Shaun Murphy,

Nicholas Gonzalez as Dr. Neil Melendez,

Antonia Thomas as Dr. Claire Brown,

Chuku Modu as Dr. Jared Kalu,

Beau Garrett as Jessica Preston,

Hill Harper as Dr. Marcus Andrews,

Richard Schiff as Dr. Aaron Glassman,

Tamlyn Tomita as Allegra Aoki,

Will Yun Lee as Dr. Alex Park,

Fiona Gubelmann as Dr. Morgan Reznick,

Christina Chang as Dr. Audrey Lim,

Paige Spara as Lea Dilallo,

Jasika Nicole as Dr. Carly Lever,

Dylan Kingwell as Steve Murphy

Teryl Rothery as J.L.

Chris D’Elia as Kenny,

Sheila Kelley as hospital barista Debbie Wexler,

Lisa Edelstein as Dr. Marina Blaize,

Daniel Dae Kim as Dr. Jackson Han,

Sharon Leal as Breeze Brown,

Ricky He as Kellan Park,

Karin Konoval as Deena Petringa,

Irene Keng as Dr. Elle McLean,

Eve Gordon as Nurse Fryday,

Eric Winter as Dr. Matt Coyle,

Marsha Thomason as Dr. Isabel Barnes,

Kelly Blatz as Aidan Coulter,

Manny Jacinto as Bobby Ato,

Necar Zadegan as Dr. Ko.

Holly Taylor as Maddie Glassman.