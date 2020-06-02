Home Hollywood "Godzilla vs. Kong": Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and...
"Godzilla vs. Kong": Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and many other details.

By- Simran Jaiswal
“Godzilla vs. Kong”: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot, and many other details.
Fans are quite excited about the fourth film in Legendary’s Monster Verse i.e. “Godzilla vs Kong”. This excitement is not at all surprising as it will be quite fun to watch the dominant predator, Godzilla, and the King of Skull Island, King Kong, together.

Directed by Adam Wingard, this upcoming monster film us a sequel to “Godzilla: King of Monsters” (2019) and “Kong: Skull Island” (2017). Both of these titans are extremely powerful and are loved by fans of the films of the Godzilla franchise and the King Kong franchise.

So, let’s have a look at what we know about the upcoming film “Godzilla vs. King”.
Release date of “Godzilla vs. Kong”

In 2015, Legendary announced the plan for a shared cinematic universe between the giant titans, Godzilla and King Kong. In February 2020, Warner Bros organized an unanticipated test screening. This test screening was well received. The film was scheduled to release on May 29, 2020, but then the date changed to May 22, 2020, and then it was rescheduled to March 13, 2020. Sadly, this date was also changed, and finally “Godzilla vs. Kong” will hit the screen on November 20, 2020, in 2D, 3D, and IMAX. Now, fans can’t wait anymore for the film.

The expected plot of “Godzilla vs. King Kong”

The film “Godzilla vs. King Kong” is most likely to answer the most anticipated of fans i.e. “Who is more powerful? Godzilla or King Kong”

It may show who will defeat and who will be defeated. Viewers will be witnessing spectacular cinematic share between Godzilla and King Kong.

The film “Godzilla: King of the Monsters” laid the foundation of this upcoming movie as by the end of the film, a cave painting, portraying the battle between Godzilla and King Kong, is shown. Monarch will be embarking on a risky mission to wipe the titans from planets. Besides Godzilla and King Kong, titans like Mothra may also appear.

The cast of “Godzilla vs. King Kong”

The cast of “Godzilla vs. King Kong” is comprised of immensely talented people. Viewers are likely to watch Alexander Skarsgard as a geologist, Millie Bobby Brown as Madison Russell, Kyle Chandler as Dr.Mark Russell. Others including Rebecca Hall, Shun Oguri, Eiza González, Jessica Henwick, Julian Dennison, Zhang Ziyi, Lance Reddick, Brian Tyree Henry are likely to appear.

