God of War 5: Release Date, Storyline And All New Updates Here

By- Ajeet Kumar
One of the most legendary games that took the gaming community by storm was the God of War. The movie game was released way back on March 22, 2005. It’s at first introduced for the stage PlayStation 2 (PS2) video game console. The first era of the game is known as Greek Mythology which includes God of War, God of War War II, God of War: Betrayal, God of War: Patches of Olympus, God of War III, God of War: Ghost of Sparta, and God of War: Ascension. The era is known as Norse Mythology and includes God of War: A Phone from the Wilds. The sport is ready to reunite with Season confirmed by the franchise.

Release Updates for God of War

Being among the video game series, several releases have been contributed by God of War. The game has got a considerable number of hits in the video game marketplace. No set of God of War has come after releasing its game in 2018. Fans are waiting. Surveying the market need, the founders wish to create the new game more action, more vibrant and adventurous packed. Now the issue is that, when will the game release. Fans might need to watch for a little while because of the COVID-19 situation. Though it hasn’t been confirmed according to a source, we could expect the game will probably be from the platform in 2021 or late 2020. This report is very close to reality. It is highly likely that the sport is under development.

God of War 5 Plotline

God of War 5 is expected to continue using Norse mythology. It is likely to continue with fights. Environmental artist Nate Stephens said, “If Kratos had been to match with Odin or Thor, it might need to become bigger and better than what they did for this new setup. What’s more, the narrative itself would be much longer.”

God of War 5 Platforms

The report says that after publishing on PlayStation, God of War 5 will arrive on the Xbox show and Windows. Creators also have confirmed it. Fans may install the game quite easily from play station once it is released officially.

