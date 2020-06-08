Home Gaming God of war 5: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to...
God of war 5: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

By- Sakshi Gupta
God of war is an action and adventurous game which is developed by Santa Monica and published by sony interactive entertainment. God of war is one of the shining jewels since its debut as a console exclusive ion 2005.

Now with the launch of the play station 5 just over the horizon. Some kind of horizon some kind of announcement seems like and exciting possibility. Since its introduction in the year 2005, the god of war video game franchise was a Sony PlayStation staple.

Release date: god of war 5

The release date for the new season of the god of war has not been announced by the makers yet. God of war 5 will be one of the first major ps5 exclusive games to release within the next two years.

Plot: God of war 5

In the God of Wars 4, the ultimate battle between Kratos and Baldur ended with Baldur’s demise. we’ve got seen that Baldur is that the son of Freya and she or he is livid over Kratos’ treatment of her son. She took revenge on both Atreus and Kratos and walked away. We are going to see her in God of War 5.

Also, we watched Faye, the wife of Kratos is large, which makes Atreus half God and half Giant. The name of Atreus is additionally revealed, which is Loki.
The god of war is the most played game by the teenagers in play station.

In every game, there’s a most cherished player. In God Of War 5, he’s Kartos. Many rumours and pretend stories are floating around the gaming world that Kartos will die during this upcoming sequence.

As of now, there’s no official or valid data is offered. So basically, Kartos is that the main role during this marvellous game.

If we glance at the history of creating this game, the God of War PS4 had to require 4 to five years for creating, but as of now, we will suppose that this advanced a part of the sport won’t take plenty of your time for creating.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Sakshi Gupta

