Gilmore Girls: A year in the life Season 2

After the original run of the show Gilmore girls ended in 2007, the fans never expected the show to return. Fortunately for them, the show was revived by Netflix for its streaming platform, eight years later. The first season of the revived show, Gilmore girls: a year in the life was released on Netflix on November 25, 2016.

The show received positive reviews from the fans. However, the show has still not been renewed for another season.

Season 1 cast

Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore, Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore, Scott Patterson as Luke Danes, Kelly Bishop as Emily Gilmore, Keiko Agena as Lane Kim, Liza Weil as Paris Geller and many other artists were a part of the show.

Season 2 release date

As stated above, the show has still not been renewed for another season. However, the hopes of a revival of the series are still up inside the fans. Unfortunately, Netflix has not commented on the renewal of the show yet.

The show is highly unlikely to get renewed. But the cast of the show is still up for it. In an interview with Vogue, Sherman-Palladino spoke about the renewal of series for season 2. They told vogue that there had not been any discussions regarding the renewal of the show between them and Netflix.

As of now, the future of the show looks quite uncertain. Netflix has chosen not to comment on the show. Also, some talks are going on between the showrunners and amazon regarding the show, as per the rumors.

Also, the series boasts of a7.7 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

