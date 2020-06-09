Home TV Series Netflix Gilmore Girls: A year in the life Season 2
TV SeriesNetflix

Gilmore Girls: A year in the life Season 2

By- Aryan Singh
- Advertisement -

After the original run of the show Gilmore girls ended in 2007, the fans never expected the show to return. Fortunately for them, the show was revived by Netflix for its streaming platform, eight years later. The first season of the revived show, Gilmore girls: a year in the life was released on Netflix on November 25, 2016.

The show received positive reviews from the fans. However, the show has still not been renewed for another season.

Season 1 cast

Lauren Graham as Lorelai Gilmore, Alexis Bledel as Rory Gilmore, Scott Patterson as Luke Danes, Kelly Bishop as Emily Gilmore, Keiko Agena as Lane Kim, Liza Weil as Paris Geller and many other artists were a part of the show.

Also Read:   Will Chadwick Boseman Extend His MCU Contract Following 'Black Panther 2?'

Season 2 release date

As stated above, the show has still not been renewed for another season. However, the hopes of a revival of the series are still up inside the fans. Unfortunately, Netflix has not commented on the renewal of the show yet.

The show is highly unlikely to get renewed. But the cast of the show is still up for it. In an interview with Vogue, Sherman-Palladino spoke about the renewal of series for season 2. They told vogue that there had not been any discussions regarding the renewal of the show between them and Netflix.

Also Read:   The witcher season 2: Release, cast, plot and everything you need to know

As of now, the future of the show looks quite uncertain. Netflix has chosen not to comment on the show. Also, some talks are going on between the showrunners and amazon regarding the show, as per the rumors.

Also Read:   "Wakfu" Season 4: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Also, the series boasts of a7.7 stars out of 10 on IMDb.

Till then, keep reading www.worldtoptrend.com for more updates related to tv shows, upcoming movies, and much more.

Stay safe, stay updated.

- Advertisement -
Aryan Singh

Must Read

Peaky blinders season 6: Cast, plot, release, and everything you want to know!

Netflix Sakshi Gupta -
Peaky blinders season 6 was first planned to launch in the year 2021. But due to the situation of coronavirus arose in the world,...
Read more

The Politician Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All Update

Netflix Kavin -
The Politician is an American comedy-drama web television series. The series made its initial debut entry into the entertainment industry on September 27, 2019....
Read more

Work In Progress Season 2 Release Date, Cast & All You Need To Know

TV Series Kavin -
For those looking after the comedy television series to relieve your stress, we have interesting details about television series. In recent days, we could...
Read more

“The Circle” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Netflix's popular show "The Circle" is all set to entertain its viewers with its second season.
Also Read:   Cobra Kai Season 3: Release Date, Cast And Everything You Need To Know
This famous American reality competition series premiered on Netflix...
Read more

“Grace and Frankie” Season 7: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you should know

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Are you feeling quite stressed out due to the ongoing pandemic? If yes, then give yourself doses of laughter by binge-watching Netflix's "Grace and Frankie"...
Read more

“Wakfu” Season 4: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

Entertainment Simran Jaiswal -
Viewers are waiting eagerly for the arrival of popular French animated television series, "Wakfu".
Also Read:   Ares Season 2 Release Date, Cast, Plot, Trailer And Everything We Know So Far
This Ankama Animation's series is based on the Ankama's MMORPG of...
Read more

“The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance” Season 2: Check out the exciting updates on its release date, cast, and plot

Netflix Simran Jaiswal -
Fans are waiting eagerly for the arrival of the second season of Netflix's "The Dark Crystal" after the success of "The Dark Crystal: Age...
Read more

“Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything you want to know

TV Series Simran Jaiswal -
Monster Musume: Everyday Life with Monster Girls, a popular fantasy anime, is based on the Japanese manga series written and illustrated by Okayado. These...
Read more

Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra: Release date, price, SoC, Display size and leaks

Technology Viper -
The Galaxy Note 20 is going to be one of the biggest phone launches to come in the rear half of 2020. But while...
Read more

Ricky and Morty Season 4: Cast, Plot, Release And Everything You Want To Know!

TV Series Sakshi Gupta -
An adult swim confirmed the fourth season of the animated series Rick and Morty in May 2018. the season consists of 10 episodes—the first...
Read more
© World Top Trend