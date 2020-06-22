Home Gaming Ghost Of Tsushima: Release Date, Story, Gameplay And Who Is Developing
Gaming

Ghost Of Tsushima: Release Date, Story, Gameplay And Who Is Developing

By- Vikash Kumar
- Advertisement -

Nearly three years after it was declared, and six months after its final movie game Infamous: Second Son, Sucker Punch Generation is finally able to release its much-anticipated samurai epic, Ghost Of Tsushima.

Release Date

The game was due to release on June 26, 2020. However, Sony has announced that its release has been delayed as it will release on July 17, 2020. Sucker Punch stated that in lieu of the time to the game’s launch, it would work on the game’s finishing touches and squash some bugs to give the game its best look possible.

Storyline

The game concentrates on the character of Jin Sakai, the samurai, who’s one of the home’s last defenders. He’s going to be confronting the invasion of the Mongolian army, and he needs the help of his allies in this war, like the character of the archer, Masako.

Also Read:   Splatoon 3: Cast. Plot, release and everything you want to know!

Gameplay

By looking at the trailers and The statements made by Sucker Punch, it has been observed that the Ghost of Tsushima doesn’t feature much in terms of gameplay. However, players may see through the trailer; the graphics portray a gorgeous century Japan.

Also Read:   This New year new updates for planetside 2 player

This game will be different from the Sucker Punch games. Nevertheless, it’s one similarity to the developer games that it would allow a third-person perspective, as the game will let them take up the character of Jin Sakai.

Who is developing Ghost Of Tsushima?

Ghost Of Tsushima is developed by Sucker Punch Productions, which is responsible for other popular series like Infamous and Sly Cooper. The game will be released exclusively on the PS4 by Sony Interactive Entertainment, which also owns Sucker Punch.

Also Read:   Nvidia Requires to contribute to the Struggle against coronavirus

Notably, Ghost Of Tsushima is also Sucker Punch’s first video game release in over six years, since 2014’s Infamous: Second Son, which was also a PS4 exclusive. The game is also one of the last PS4 exclusive games before the PlayStation 5 starts during the 2020 holiday season.

- Advertisement -
Vikash Kumar
Vikash has lived in New Delhi his whole life. Vikash has worked as a journalist for nearly a decade has contributed to several large publications including the Yahoo News and the Oakland Tribune. As a founder and journalist for World Top Trend, Vikash covers national and international developments.

Must Read

Re: Zero Season 2 Release Date, Cast And Everything You Know So Far

TV Series Sunidhi -
The official internet site for the Re: Zero Starting Life In Another World anime has introduced that the Re: Zero Season 2 release date...
Read more

Fuller House Season 6 Release Date, Cast & All Update

Netflix Kavin -
Fuller House is an American sitcom. The first season of the series made its debut entry into the entertainment industry on February 26, 2016....
Read more

Here’s Is Everything You Know So Far About My Hero Academia 4

TV Series Sunidhi -
The fourth season of the My Hero Academia anime collection turned into produced by Bones and directed by using Kenji Nagasaki, following the tale...
Read more

Horizon Forbidden West: Release Date, Gameplay And Story

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
Horizon 2: Forbidden Forest is another game in the franchise and a sequel to the successful Horizon Zero Dawn.
Also Read:   PS5: Release Date, News, Features, and Everything You Need to Know About The Sony PlayStation 5
The A hunter who ventures through...
Read more

Ghost Of Tsushima: Release Date, Story, Gameplay And Who Is Developing

Gaming Vikash Kumar -
Nearly three years after it was declared, and six months after its final movie game Infamous: Second Son, Sucker Punch Generation is finally able...
Read more

Death Note Season 2: Check Out The Release Date, Cast, Story And More Uodates

Netflix Vikash Kumar -
Death Note is an anime series directed by Tetsuro Araki, which aired In Japan on Nippon Tv from October 3, 2006. It has been...
Read more

Hanna Season 2: Release Date, Plot, Cast, Trailer And Everything You Need To Know

Amazon Prime Ajeet Kumar -
Among the thriller reveals of 2019 has to be Hanna. The series was the talk of this town when it was released. Hanna Season...
Read more

Cobra Kai season 3: Release Date, Cast And Read Here All New Updates

TV Series Ajeet Kumar -
Cobra Kai is an American web series that is comedy-drama. It relies on the film series The Karate Kid. The season was aired on...
Read more

What is the Release Date of Dickinson Season 2? Who’s at the Cast of Season 2?

TV Series Vikash Kumar -
'Dickinson' is an American web television series that is period-comedy that airs on Apple TV+. Directed by Gordon Green and created by Alena Smith,...
Read more

Outer Banks Season 2: What’s The Renewal Update, Release Date Story And What Is More About This Show?

Netflix Ajeet Kumar -
The Outer Banks of the streaming app Netflix end up being a success in its arrival. As everybody knows, we're excitedly sitting tight. Furthermore,...
Read more
© World Top Trend