Ghost Of Tsushima: Release Date, Story, Gameplay And Who Is Developing

- Advertisement -

Nearly three years after it was declared, and six months after its final movie game Infamous: Second Son, Sucker Punch Generation is finally able to release its much-anticipated samurai epic, Ghost Of Tsushima.

Release Date

The game was due to release on June 26, 2020. However, Sony has announced that its release has been delayed as it will release on July 17, 2020. Sucker Punch stated that in lieu of the time to the game’s launch, it would work on the game’s finishing touches and squash some bugs to give the game its best look possible.

Storyline

The game concentrates on the character of Jin Sakai, the samurai, who’s one of the home’s last defenders. He’s going to be confronting the invasion of the Mongolian army, and he needs the help of his allies in this war, like the character of the archer, Masako.

Gameplay

By looking at the trailers and The statements made by Sucker Punch, it has been observed that the Ghost of Tsushima doesn’t feature much in terms of gameplay. However, players may see through the trailer; the graphics portray a gorgeous century Japan.

This game will be different from the Sucker Punch games. Nevertheless, it’s one similarity to the developer games that it would allow a third-person perspective, as the game will let them take up the character of Jin Sakai.

Who is developing Ghost Of Tsushima?

Ghost Of Tsushima is developed by Sucker Punch Productions, which is responsible for other popular series like Infamous and Sly Cooper. The game will be released exclusively on the PS4 by Sony Interactive Entertainment, which also owns Sucker Punch.

Notably, Ghost Of Tsushima is also Sucker Punch’s first video game release in over six years, since 2014’s Infamous: Second Son, which was also a PS4 exclusive. The game is also one of the last PS4 exclusive games before the PlayStation 5 starts during the 2020 holiday season.