Galaxy S20 BTS Edition: Relased Worldwide

- Advertisement -

The Galaxy S20 BTS variant is finally official, with Samsung announcing the partnership with the Korean pop group sensation.

The purple Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ will most likely arrive with BTS iconography, a fitting theme, along with a preinstalled enthusiast program.

The BTS Galaxy S20 and Buds will soon be available globally, with preorders rolling out in many different markets ahead of the official July 9th launch date.

The Galaxy S20 series is a financial hit for Samsung, but the giant has not given up hopes to increase sales. The company launched. The S20 Ultra model got a notable reduction a few days before, but that was a sale kind of deal.

However, the highest bet on increasing S20 revenue of Samsung could be a purple model that accompanies fitting Galaxy Buds + and a wireless charger. This variant Galaxy S20 version was leaked last week. Though the color does look great, the actual”magic” of this phone comes in BTS. The Galaxy S20+, as well as the accessories, include BTS branding, complete with logos and hearts, in addition to a BTS motif on the gadget.

When the pictures leaked a couple of days ago, we told you that the special edition handset might not be available in most markets in which Samsung has launched the Galaxy S20 series.

That’s what Samsung does with every Galaxy S collection. For a couple of months, Samsung supplements the color palette with choices that are usually more appealing than the colors. The new colors release at first, and it is not a promise that all international markets could ever purchase them.

The BTS Galaxy S20+ variant is going to be somewhat understandable given the massive band following of K-pop worldwide, which is a significant exception. The versions of Galaxy S20+ 5G and Galaxy S20+ will not launch in Korea internationally, although, as you might have guessed. The same goes for the BTS Galaxy Buds+.

Galaxy S20+ BTS version smartphone beside the Galaxy Buds + BTS edition that is matching wireless earphones.

The telephones will come back with the anticipated BTS themes along with a buff community platform known as Reverse, The Korea Herald notes.

The Galaxy S20+ 5G BTS variant will cost 1.397 earned in Korea, or roughly $1,155, with preorders place to begin on July 1st. The BTS Buds will be available starting Monday at Reverse Shop and Samsung stores. Online preorders will start on Friday, with the wireless earbuds priced at 220,000 won ($180) from the nation.

The devices will be available worldwide on July 9th, a date that marks the seventh anniversary of this BTS ARMY fandom.

Separately, The Verge notes that preorders will come with free BTS posters. Buyers who buy the S20 Plus and the Buds will get a reduction on the radio earphones. The BTS-branded devices will be available on Amazon starting on Amazon on the same July 9th.

Samsung is making S20 Ultra variations and Galaxy S20, so you’re going to have to pay for the Plus model.