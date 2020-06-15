Fuller House Season 5: Release Date, Expected Cast And Everything You Know So Far

- Advertisement -

Another original American series by Netflix that has kept the fans waiting. Fuller’s house is an American sitcom created by Jeff Franklin. This series is a sequel to 1987-1995 TV series of the same name.

The show is being distributed by Warner Horizon Television and is being aired on Netflix.

Netflix ordered season 1 for an initial of 13 episodes, which was released on February 26, 2016, followed by season 2 being released on December 9, 2016. Due to its huge fan following, Netflix released season 3 and season 4 of the show as well.

Season 3 of the fuller house was split into two parts, first consisting of 9 episodes was released in September 2017, followed by the second part in December 2017. The fourth season of the show was released in December 2018. After positive reviews from the critics and the audience, the premiering company renewed the show for the fifth season.

Season 5 Fuller House release date

Season 5 of Fuller House is going to be the last season for the series. Netflix has renewed it for a total of eighteen episodes. It was renewed on January 31, 2019. The fifth and final season for the fuller house has also been divided into two parts. The first part of the show aired on December 6, 2019; meanwhile, the second part for the last season has also been released on Netflix. It premiered on June 2, 2020.

All the seasons of the fuller house had 13 episodes in total, exceptions being the third and the fifth season with 18 episodes each.

Fuller House Season 5 cast

Candace Cameron Bure as D.J. Tanner-Fuller, Jodie Sweetin as Stephanie Tanner, Andrea Barber as Kimmy Gibbler, Juan Pablo Di Pace as Fernando Hernandez, Michael Campion as Jackson fuller, Ashley Liao as Lola Wong, and many other wells know artist were a part of the show.

The show is premiering on Netflix. If you’ve missed it by any chance, now is the perfect time to binge on popcorns and ice cream and watch your favorite show – Fuller House Season 5.

