Fuller house season 5: Netflix Release Date, Cast And All The Recant Update

By- Aryan Singh
Fuller House is an American sitcom that is broadcasted as a Netflix original series. Jeff Franklin has created the show. The show Fuller House is a sequel to another TV show known as ‘Full House’ from 1987-1995.

The show has been praised by fans as well as critics from all over the world. Season 1 of the show premiered worldwide on Netflix on February 26, 2016. It was an instant success. The show was then renewed for another season on Netflix. The second season was released on December 9, 2016. Fans went gaga over the show, and however, the reviews of critics showed that they weren’t that impressed. Both first and second seasons of the show consisted of 13 episodes each.

The third season of the show was divided into 2 parts of nine episodes each. The first part aired on September 22, 2017, whereas the second part of the third season aired on December 22, 2017. The show was then renewed for a fourth season in January 2018.
4th season of the show was released on December 14, 2018. The show received mixed reviews from the fans and the critics.

Fuller House season 5 release date

In January 2019, the show was renewed for its fifth season. Following the trend of the third season of the show, it has been divided and released into two parts. The first part of the show premiered on December 6, 2019, and the second half on June 2, 2020. Season 5 of the fuller house was the final season of the show. The show is not going to be renewed for another season anymore.

Fuller House season 5 cast

Juan Pablo Di Pace as Fernando Hernandez, Scott Weinger as Steve Hale, John Brotherton as Matt Harmon, Ashley Liao as Lola Wong, Adam Hagenbuch as Jimmy Gibbler and many other artists were a part of the show.

