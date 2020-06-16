Frozen 3 : Theory And Various More Other Updates That You Want To Know

- Advertisement -

After Frozen 2‘s success, Frozen 3 is assured to happen at some point. But where could the franchise move from here? Elsa and Anna will be in the center of this narrative of this threequel, but provided that the two sisters are fulfilled where they are — Anna as the queen of Arendelle, Elsa with all the Northuldra individuals in the forest — it could make sense to focus more on Kristoff, who might still have some baggage to unpack. For instance, the mystery of his parents.

Kristoff’s the first main character we meet in Frozen, appearing as a boy. We see him be taken from the trolls. The implication is that he is an orphan with no family before the magical creatures look after him. But what if Kristoff’s parents are still living out there somewhere and they return to locate their boy married to royalty in the next film?

We have put forward this theory, based on an analysis of this story and themes of the first two. The movies so far have always been around the characters solving the problems of yesteryear to build a stronger future, for example, that Kristoff finding his parents and developing a relationship with them would continue.

There are different ways that this could go, SR suggests. For one, it might dip to the old”the trolls are evil” concept and it’s revealed they stole Kristoff from his family as a child. Alternatively, suppose that Kristoff’s parents ‘ are characters from another Hans Christian Anderson story? This would allow for a few fairy tale crossover, which would please fans disappointed that F2 disproved all those Disney connection theories.

Ultimately, giving Kristoff this plotline in Frozen 3 would provide him with a meatier character arc than he had in the previous picture, where he had been sidelined from the main plot to some degree. But regardless, let’s know if you like the sounds of the theory in the remarks section down below.