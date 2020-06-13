Frozen 3 : Some Exciting Updates That You Want To Know About It.

- Advertisement -

Frozen fans are profoundly divided on which they’d like to see if Disney makes a Frozen 3.

The concept of a third entrance into Disney’s favorite Frozen franchise is exciting, but Frozen 3 would fight to satisfy everyone. Frozen and Frozen 2 directly tackled how the relationship between two very different sisters can evolve while they try to locate themselves and help each other. The next installment of Frozen would have to answer more profound questions surrounding Elsa’s sexuality and the way Anna can manage being the queen of Arendelle.

Frozen 2’S End Changes Anna & Elsa’s Stories

Frozen two left off with Anna and Elsa in two new circumstances. Elsa decided to stay in the Enchanted Forest, taking ownership of her function as the Fifth Element and adopting a new household. Elsa is no longer searching for the origins of her abilities, and now that she knows where she’s from, Elsa’s puzzle may feel largely over. For the first time in her life, she’s the opportunity to focus on something outside of herself.

Both sisters have discovered where they feel as though they belong, but they’re living apart for the very first time. While Elsa lives from the Enchanted Forest, Anna is Queen of Arendelle, which could prove a struggle. After spending the first two films searching for and helping Elsa, Anna will be in the castle without her and will need to care for a whole kingdom. While Anna appeared destined to become Queen since Elsa’s Coronation Day in Frozen, it is unclear how she’ll function as a leader. Anna’s story is still in question, and she’s to search for her own identity. After all, they came from the same magical mother, therefore Anna should have her inquiries.

What Fans Want From Frozen 3

Fans need a mixture of shock and familiarity in Frozen 3, however, there is some branch on what to do with Elsa. When there are rival campaigns and arguments over if Elsa ought to have a girlfriend, the most significant argument is for Elsa to truly have a love story of some kind. Although a minority of fans want Elsa to remain solitary, giving her a love interest could create a chance for character growth in a third film.

Why Frozen 3 Will Be Controversial No Matter What

Irrespective of how writers decide to evolve Anna and Elsa, the film will cause controversy in the business and disappoint enthusiasts. Disney has ignored the LGBTQ+ community for a long time – if Elsa gets a boyfriend, then there’ll be major backlash from the homosexual community and its urges. On the flip side, should they opt to leave her single and keep her ambiguous sexuality, that will likely cause much loader uproar.