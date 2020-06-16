Finding Your Roots Season 7 Release Date, Cast & All Update

- Advertisement -

Finding Your Roots with Henry Louis Gates, Jr. is a documentary television series. The first season of the series was released on March 25, 2012. The series has completed six episodes of the series consisting of 60 episodes. Each episode of the series has a runtime of around 50 minutes, holding more than a million active viewers. In this article, I’ll discuss Finding Your Roots Season 7 release date, cast, and all you need to know.

The series is written by Henry Louis Gates Jr., Directed by John Maggio, Jesse Sweet, Caitlin McNally, Jack Youngelson, Sabin Streeter, Julia Marchesi, Presented by Henry Louis Gates Jr. is the executive producer of the series. Production companies involved in producing the television series are Kunhardt McGee Productions,

Inkwell Films, Ark Media. Let start discussing without further delay.

When Is Finding Your Roots Season 7 Release Date?

You are finding Your Roots Season 7 will be released in December 2020. This is if the series follows the previous release schedule. The development has already halted the shooting progress of the television series, due to the outbreak of the virus. The series will be streamed through PBS. These are the information related to the release date and streaming details of Finding Your Roots Season 7. However, we’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.

Who Are The Cast Included In Finding Your Roots Season 7?

As of now, we don’t have any information about the Finding Your Roots Season 7 Cast details. Based on the information from the uneducated guesses, it’s evident that there won’t be any significant changes in the cast details of Finding Your Roots Season 7. Fans can enjoy their favorite performance artist in the upcoming season. We have compiled the gathered information.

Following are the cast included In Finding Your Roots Season 7

Henry Louis Gates Jr.,

Terry Gross,

S. Epatha Merkerson,

Ken Burns,

Tonya Lewis Lee.

Finding Your Roots Episode Details

Hollywood Royalty aired on October 8, 2019,

Off The Farm aired on October 15, 2019,

Homecomings aired on January 7, 2020,

This Land is My Land aired on January 14, 2020,

Beyond The Pale aired on January 21, 2020,

Secrets and Lies aired on January 28, 2020,

Science Pioneers aired on February 4, 2020,

Slave Trade aired on February 11, 2020,

Italian Roots aired on February 18, 2020,

Criminal Kind aired on February 25, 2020.

Finding Your Roots Season 7 Plot Details

As of now, we don’t have any information about the Finding Your Roots Season 7 Plot Details. Many might have known the fact that the plot details of the series will be revealed only a few days before the actual release date. It’s too early expecting the release date of the Finding Your Roots Season 7. We’ll keep you updated once the announcement drops from the development.