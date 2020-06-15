- Advertisement -

Final Fantasy VII is the seventh instalment in the Final Fantasy game series. Final fantasy VII is a 1997 role playing video game that was developed for PlayStation by Square. The game was released in japan by square itself. However, the distributing rights to the game were with Sony Computer Entertainment in other parts of the world.

The development of the game started in 1994 for the first time. The game was first being developed for Super Nintendo Entertainment System. However, after a lot of delays and difficulties, Square movie the production of the game to the PlayStation. After its release, the game won numerous awards, including the game of the year award.

After the huge popularity of the game, the production house finalized the remake of the game in 2015. The game ‘Final Fantasy VII Remake’ was also released for PlayStation 4 earlier this year. The game was released on April 10, 2020.

However, after the latest release of PlayStation 5, fans are in a big dilemma whether the game will support on PlayStation 5 or not. Till now, square has not commented on any such question yet.

Also, after the release of the remake, the game broke many records by selling over 3.5 million copies within the first three days of its release.

The game is being loved by fans all across the globe. People are enjoying playing the game and square seems to be happy with the customer response. The game even boasts of a rating of 9.4 out of 10 on IMDb.

