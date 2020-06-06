Home Gaming Final fantasy 7: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!
Final fantasy 7: Cast, plot, release and everything you want to know!

By- Sakshi Gupta
Final fantasy 7 is the remake of an action role-playing game that is developed and published by Square Enix which is released for play station 4 in April 2020. The final fantasy 7 is not the full game and we don’t know when it will be completed as a Square Enix.

Final Fantasy 7 remake lasts at least 25 hours on a first playthrough but its highly likely that most players will spend longer with the game than that.

The game was well-received for its graphics, gameplay, narrative, and music. It has become one of the fastest telling play stations 4 games, selling over 3.5 million copies within the first 3 days.

Final fantasy 4 is the most popular game in the world. It is widely renowned as one of the most influential RPGs to date.

Final fantasy 4 uses the active time battle system in which the party members’ action is input with the command menu once their ATB gauge fills with up to 3 playable characters in the party.

Some of the main points about the game are:

Final Fantasy 7 remake is a multipart project. The installments will be released separately.
Final Fantasy 7 remake part one hit the play station on a high level and made it one of the most wanted games for the play station on the world.

The new combat system combines real-time and turn-based elements.

The new season of the game will include the new characters and it will be quite different from that of the previous season. All seasons of the game were very popular among the teenagers as they are the most used players of the play stations rather than the adults from the age of 30.

This new season is made from the people and their demands that what are their needs from the game in the new season.

Stay tuned for more updates!

