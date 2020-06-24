Home TV Series Netflix Feel Good Season 2 Release Date, Story Details And Who's In The...
Feel Good Season 2 Release Date, Story Details And Who’s In The Cast Of Netflix’s Feel Good?

By- Vikash Kumar
Here’s all that is known about the show, Feel Good, on Netflix. As fans know, Mae Martin is a comic and celebrities in the Feel Good show by Netflix. Mae plays the role of a fictional version of herself.

The show, before joining Netflix, was initially broadcast on Channel 4 in the UK. The very first season of Feel Good made its debut on Netflix in March of the year.

Feel Good Season 2 Release Date Info

If Feel Good season 2 is arranged in the initial half of 2020, production for six new episodes could begin later in the year, although it may be postponed if distancing measures due to the coronavirus pandemic persist in the long term. Irrespective of the primary setting, the modest scope of production ought to remain the same. In a best-case scenario, Feel Good season 2 could launch in March 2021, on both Channel 4 and Netflix, to fit using a one-season-per-year streaming version for contemporary comedy collection. Nevertheless, fans might need to wait till 2022 or 2021 if production is put on hold.

Feel Good Season 2 Story Details

Feel Good season 1 concludes with George asking Mae if there is anything she needs to know. In bed, Mae’s heartbeats her cocaine use, her anxiety rapidly, which could be the consequence of two things or a combination of both. Now, Mae has managed to shed her Narcotics Anonymous host Maggie (Sophie Thompson) by sleeping (and offending) her daughter Lava (Ritu Arya), and she battled with a man comedian who offered an opening act slot on tour while simultaneously making an unwanted sexual advance. Meanwhile, Mae’s mother, Linda (Lisa Kudrow), expects her daughter to return home to Canada.

With regards to Feel Great season 2, Martin told NME who “Nothing is Confirmed, but we have plenty of stories to tell. I would like to see [Mae and George] go to Canada and see them attempt to transform this relationship to a healthier long term one — even if they can do it.” It would appear that Feel Good season 2 will focus on Mae’s personal development as she returns to her Canadian roots and decides who she wants to be, both professionally and personally.

Who’s In The Cast Of Netflix’s Feel Good?

Feel Good stars Mae Martin and Charlotte Ritchie as Mae and George, respectively. The show also includes Lisa Kudrow (Friends, The Comeback) and Adrian Lukis (Judy) as Mae’s parents, and an ensemble cast that includes Sophie Thompson (Four Weddings and a Funeral, Emma), Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy), and Barry Ward (Jimmy’s Hall, The End of the F***ing World).

