“Feel Good” Season 2: Recent updates on its release date, cast, plot and everything a fan should know

Channel 4’s “Feel Good” has been received well by the viewers. Created by Mae Martin and Joe Hampson, this series premiered on Channel 4 in the UK on March 18, 2020. On March 19, 2020, it was released on Netflix internationally. Mae Martin has portrayed the part of her own life in this series. This series revolves around the love story of protagonists, Mae, a Canadian comedian, and George, a subjugated middle-class English woman. Mae’s character in this series is inspired by its creator, Mae Martin, a renowned comedian.

The first season of this series impressed the viewers and has created a nice fan base.

So let’s take a step forward and check out the details of season 2 of “Feel Good.”

Release date of “Feel Good” Season 2

The first season of “Feel Good” debuted on Channel 4 on March 18, 2020. It had a total of six episodes. This series is also available on Netflix.

Sadly, the makers have not yet renewed the series for the second season. Moreover, it has been a few months since the premiere of the first season. So most probably, the makers will renew the series for the second season in late 2020.

The expected plot of “Feel Good” Season 4

The plot of “Feel Good” revolves around the love story of Mae and George. Mae is a Canadian comedian, whereas George is an oppressed middle-class woman. George and Mae start dating each other after meeting in a club.

On learning that Mae had drug addiction in the past, George convinces her to attend a Narcotics Anonymous meeting.

As the story proceeds, George hesitates in revealing her relationship with Mae to her family.

It is likely that season will show what turns the relationship between Mae and George will take. It seems that George will overcome her hesitation and will tell her friends and family about her relationship with Mae.

The cast of “Feel Good” Season 2

The cast of “Feel Good” season 2 is likely to include:-

Mae Martin as Mae

Sophie Thompson as Maggie

Phil Burgers as Phil

Lisa Kudrow as Linda

Charlotte Ritchie as George

Along with these artists, other artists from the previous season are also likely to join the cast.

Stay with us for more updates.