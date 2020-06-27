Home Hollywood Fast & Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
Fast & Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
Fast & Furious 9 is an upcoming American action film directed by Justin Lin and written by Daniel Casey. We came to know in November a year ago which Fast & Furious 9 wrapped filming. The epidemic of Covid-19 has compelled the film creators to postpone the release date.

Fast & Furious 9 was deferred for a year. As the coronavirus epidemic is spreading severely globally, the production firms have postponed it before April 2, 2021. The theatres are almost closed in the United States with a massive increase of coronavirus-affected patients every day.

Release Date

In March this year, it had been verified that Fast & Furious 9 will be postponed for an entire year by releasing on April 2, 2021.

Its filming had happened between June and November in 2019 at London, Los Angeles, Edinburgh, Thailand, and Georgia. Instead of the ongoing outbreak, the movie’s production tweeted”It’s become evident that it won’t be possible for all our fans across the world to see the movie this May.

While we understand there is disappointment in having to wait for a little while longer, this movement is made with the protection of everyone as our foremost consideration.”

Cast

Viewers would probably find the main stars of the cast making a comeback in the movie which would include Vin Diesel as Dom, Michelle Rodriguez as Letty, Chris’Ludacris’ Bridges as Tej and Tyrese Gibson as Roman, amongst others.

The largest newcomer, who would entice a response from the crowd, will be John Cena who would be playing the badass role of Dom’s previously unknown brother, Jakob. Sung Kang is also reprising his role as Han.

Plot

Viewers would Dom attempting to live a calm and peaceful lifestyle with Letty and their son, Brian. But this wouldn’t be for too long since his reckless past comes back to his current. As he tries to save his nearest and dearest, Jakob, the most skilled assassin and Dom’s forsaken brother combines Dom’s team as they set out on their daunting experiences.

Trailer

The official trailer for the film was discharged on January 31, 2020.

