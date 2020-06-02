Fast & Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And More Updates!!!

- Advertisement -

Fast and Furious franchise is going into its ninth installment. Both Fast and Furious seven and Fast and Furious might’ve crossed the 1 billion mark worldwide with Fast and Furious seven currently standing as the eighth-biggest movie of all time with $1.51 bn. And we are not only getting Fast and Furious nine as there is a tenth movie planned.

Aside from that, the spin-off Hobbs and Shaw did fairly well in the box office too. So, Fast & Furious’s return using a ninth movie is less surprising and more exciting than ever!

Release Date

Though initially scheduled for an April 2019 launch, Fast and Furious nine will be out in cinemas on May 22, 2020.

Pre-production of this ninth part began in February 2019 in London, with Vin Diesel, who started the filming June 24 with a start video.

Filming was held for a day on July 22, 2019, following the onset accident saw a stuntman injured, but it recommenced the subsequent day.

As mentioned, a 10th and last movie is intended — originally set for a 2021 release once the apocalyptic movie was expected in 2019, Fast X is yet to be rescheduled.

Cast

We are going to see Vin Diesel as Dominic Toretto with his wife Letty played by Michelle Rodriguez. Along with them, we’ve got his son played by Brian Marcos. John Cena will play Jakob Toretto, Dom’s brother and Jordana Brewster will play with Mia Toretto, Dom, and Jakob’s younger sister.

Dom’s racing group comprises Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce who is an ex-habitual offender, Chris” Ludacris” Bridges as Tej Parker who is a mechanic from Miami, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey who’s a British club hacktivist. Additionally, we also possess Sung Kang as Han Lue, who was a former member of Dom’s group and was regarded as dead.

Plot

There is a risk that Eteon, the criminal organization in Hobbs & Shaw, can create an impact in Fast & Furious 9, but that is only speculation for now.