Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast, Plot All The Recant Update

By- Debarshi Bhattacharjee
The Fast and Furious series was a huge success. The director and team had to face a lot of difficulties in continuing the film. Death of Paul Walker, Dwayne Johnson signing of the agreement, etc., were the significant challenges for the film. But surprisingly, Justin Lin(Director) isn’t among the ones who give up. The new movie is going to come to the theatres soon.

Fast & Furious 9 RELEASE DATE:

The movie will release in theaters on 31 March 2021.

Fast & Furious 9 CAST:

The cast of the movie continues almost to be similar to the previous ones:-

  • Cardi B.
  • Vin Diesel.
  • Michelle Rodriguez.
  • Tyrese Gibson.
  • Helen Mirren.
  • Charlize Theron.
Will Mia, who retired in Furious 7, come back again? Apparently, we don’t know yet.

Fast & Furious 9 PLOT:

Dom Toretto’s crew joins together to stop a world-shattering plot led by the most skilled assassin and high-performance driver they’ve ever encountered: a man who also happens to be Dom’s forsaken brother, Jakob. Can he tackle the most powerful man yet ? Hopefully we shall find it out when the movie is in theaters. Till then stay tuned to our site.

Debarshi Bhattacharjee

Fast & Furious 9: Release date, cast, Plot All The Recant Update

Hollywood Debarshi Bhattacharjee -
 
