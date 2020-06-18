Home Movies Fast And Furious 9: When Will Hit The Screens? Trailer, Cast And...
Movies

Fast And Furious 9: When Will Hit The Screens? Trailer, Cast And All Latest News

By- Ajeet Kumar
The franchise, that requires no introduction, Fast and Furious, is coming back with its installment. All the fanatics of activity, thrill, and speed are super excited about it. There are so many questions which fans are considering.

Keep on reading to quench your thirst with information about Fast and Furious Season 9

When will Fast and Furious 9 hit the screens?

We understood there was an outing bound to happen. We would all have watched the movie by today as well as discussed the sequences. But this all happening in an alternate universe right now.

Because of this situation, the launch date is postponed. The film was likely to be published until now. However, it is changed to April 2, 2021.

This news was declared by filmmakers in March, after hearing and lovers had been devastated.

They were likely to launch Furious 10 and Fast. This tenth outing was the one. Its release date is postponed farther to 2022.

What about the trailer of Fast and Furious 9?

In terms of the trailer, fans already got it. But as soon as one watches the trailer, multiple questions pop up. The question is about the return of Han. So did he survived?

Another major revelation is that Dom happens to have a brother. So why didn’t we know about him? And where are Hobbs and Shaw?

For the release, fans are waiting with all these unanswered questions in mind. Even we don’t happen to have replied.

But we could inform you.

Fast and Furious cast is as follows:

  • Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto)
  • Nathalie Emmanuel (as Ramsey)
  • Charlize Theron (as Cipher).
  • Helen Mirren (as Magdalene Shaw)
  • Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce)
  • Michelle Rodriguez (as Letty Ortiz)
  • Vin Diesel (Dominic Toretto)
  • Tyrese Gibson (as Roman Pearce)
  • John Cena (as Jakob Toretto)
  • Sung Kang (as Han Lue)
