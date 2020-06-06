Home Hollywood Fast and Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer
HollywoodMovies

Fast and Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

By- Anand mohan
Fast & Furious is a media franchise centered on a series of action films that are largely concerned with illegal street racing, heists, and spies. Now Fast & Furious franchise is heading into Fast and Furious 9.

And Cherry on the Cake for the lovers is that not only ninth but also the first movie is planned.
So here are all the details of the Fast & Furious 9 When will it release, what will be the throw, what will be the storyline of the movie and everything else.

Release Date

Pre-production on the ninth movie started in February 2019 at London, with Vin Diesel, who started the filming on June 24 having an onset video.
Additionally, earlier the movie is scheduled for the launch in April 2019 and then May 22, 2020. But due to the current ongoing pandemic, the release date has been pushed for yet another time. And when everything goes well Fast & Furious 9 will hot the displays on 31 March 2021.

Cast

Most of the original cast will return for the ninth installment of Fast & Furious. So some confirmed news for the film is:

●Vin Diesel as Dom
● Michelle Rodriguez as Letty
●Chris ‘Ludacris’ Bridges as Tej
●Jordana Brewster as Dom’s sister Mia.
● Paul Walker as Brian

John Cena will create his long-awaited and highly anticipated debut in the Fast And Furious Franchise, by which he’ll portray series protagonist Dominic Toretto’s long-lost (and unidentified ) brother Jakob.

Plot

In an interview, the manager Gary talked about The Fate of the Furious. He said, “Outer space? Listen, I would not rule out anything with this franchise,” he told ScreenRant. “When I read’submarine’ [in The Fate of the Furious], I’m like, OK, anything’s potential’ You will never know. I have not read’s on Mars’ yet, but again, you can’t know. More details about the plot will be out shortly.

Trailer

The first trailer of Fast & Furious released on 31 January 2020. More is on the way.

For more details concerning the ninth installation of Fast and Furious franchise stay connected with us.

Anand mohan

