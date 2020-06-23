Fast And Furious 9 : Release Date, Cast, Plot And Trailer

- Advertisement -

Considering that the original Fast and Furious hit the screens in 2001 and consisting of eight movies till date, it’s earned a massive fan base hammering the documents at the box office, earning millions of dollars. The Fast and Furious ninth installment has been confirmed for launch. And here’s what we know about the movie at the moment.

Release Date

Originally, F9 was slated for release on May 22, 2020, but due to the Covid-19 pandemic which has to lead everything to havoc, it’s been postponed to next year.

The date determined for launch is April 2021. And Fast and Furious ten originally, the release date was in 2021, but today for F10, it’s been pushed further with no specific release date.

Cast

Vin Diesel, will undoubtedly be back for F9, otherwise what is Fast and Furious without him right? These will be the throw we all can expect to view: Michelle Rodriguez, Charlize Theron, Tyrese Gibson, Jordana Brewster, Jason Tobin, Helen Mirren, Nathalie Emmanuel, Lucas Black, Bow Wow, and Sung Kang (is back).

The biggest newcomer is John Cena ( who’ll play Dom’s younger brother). Other new members include Cardi B, Micheal Rooker, Anne Sawai, Francis Ngannou, Finn Cole, Ozuna, and Vinnie Bennett. Details in their characters are tightly kept under wrap.

Plot

The particulars of the plot are pretty much not revealed. The single-story we could get hold of today is that Dom Toretto and his family faces threat from the protagonist Cipher, along with her new partner Jakob Toretto( Dom’s younger brother).

Another twist is the return of our favorite character Han Lue! Meanwhile, let’s watch the trailer which was released in January 2020. Another trailer or new footage of the movie is also viable for a release because of the film’s postponement.

Trailer

The trailer for Fast & Furious 9 premiered on January 31, which supplied us with some tips.